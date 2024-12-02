Sean Dyche repeats Everton selection decision trend which has held back £25m star

Getty Images

Everton FC news: The striker has only been afforded starts against tougher opposition which has not helped his case.

One of our most clear Everton poll results from recent weeks told us that fans were desperate to see Beto start over Dominic Calvert-Lewin - but it didn’t quite go to plan against Manchester United.

The £25m signing started his first game of the season at Old Trafford but Everton went on to produce one of their worst showings of the season, as they fell to a 4-0 defeat. Beto has had to bide his time on the side lines and was chosen instead of Calvert-Lewin who may start against Wolves during the week.

Calvert-Lewin hasn’t found the net for over eight games now while Beto has been limited to late substitute appearances. When asked about why the ex-Udinese forward hasn’t been offered any starts, Dyche revealed he is still learning how to play in England.

“Strikers, if you’re winning or getting points from their goals, it’s bound to bring a real good feel factor, that sense of involvement, that sense of being involved in it all.” Dyche claimed at his press conference ahead of the game. “He’s had his question marks but he continues to work hard on the training ground - he trained very well again today. He’s showing signs he’s fit, ready and available and wants to play.”

While Beto has managed 10 starts in the league since arriving in 2023, five of his last six starts have come against Manchester City (H), Manchester United (Away), Newcastle United (Away), Chelsea (Away) and Manchester United (Away). He has been thrown into hugely difficult games where, prior to them, he had no rhythm or anything resembling positive form due to his place being taken by Calvert-Lewin.

Why not start him in the game against Brentford at home? Or any other of the more less difficult fixtures? Beto has shown to be a threat whenever he’s played despite some technical and tactical shortcomings. He raced through United’s defence to round Andre Onana before firing into the side netting at the weekend which caught the eye, but any striker would find it difficult playing up front for the team with the fourth-lowest expected goals and third-lowest performance in front of goal.

Wolves at Goodison Park during the week offers Dyche a chance to give Beto another chance against a side who have struggled defensively. With Liverpool in mind for the weekend, Calvert-Lewin will surely get the nod for experience but Beto deserves a chance to feature against a side where Everton will be in the game. Hopefully, the United showing wasn’t a throwaway selection from Dyche as he needs to try anything he can to reinvigorate their frontline.