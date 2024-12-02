Getty Images

The Liverpool star proved himself worthy of a starting place in the win over Manchester City.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai reminded fans that he is a key figure in Arne Slot’s squad as he produced arguably his performance of the season so far.

The Hungarian has been a regular starter ever since joining from RB Leipzig last season but he has seen his place usurped by Curtis Jones in recent weeks. A lack of goal involvements had often been the criticism faced by Szoboszlai but his showing against Man City proved exactly why he works in this Liverpool side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only was he a machine at getting around the pitch, covering ground and upsetting and unsettling the City players, he also created the most chances (4) on the pitch. On top of that, he made the most recoveries (7) and won four of his five duels as well.

He also managed the most distance covered, the most sprints and most sprint distance showcasing his incredible fitness and physicality, which ensured Pep Guardiola’s side didn’t have a chance to breathe on the ball. Alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch, he has allowed to venture where he needed to and was more involved in attacks than usual.

Fans have wanted to see more from him in the attacking areas with the attacking midfielder netting just twice all season and once in the league. His position has differed from the rest of his career as he has been given instructions to be more a high-pressing midfielder rather than a typical creative, attacking midfielder.

Loading....

One fan account wrote: ‘Szoboszlai deserves his flowers for his performance today. Stepped up in a huge way.’ While another wrote: ‘Szoboszlai was brilliant today. He did lot of the unseen stuff. His athleticism is one of the main reasons City midfield had no time on the ball today. He is a pressing machine.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Curtis Jones also available, there may be a case for Szoboszlai being a big-game player who can be key in helping Liverpool overwhelm strong sides in midfield, but he also possesses a vast amount of technical ability which should make him more lethal in the final third - and that is the next step in his development.