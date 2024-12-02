Pep Guardiola reacts to Liverpool fans at Anfield last night.

Liverpool FC news: The Manchester City manager spoke out on the fan chants in the defeat at Anfield.

Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Manchester City led to a bizarre set of circumstances regarding Pep Guardiola.

The Anfield crowd were in full voice as their side opened up a nine-point gap over both Arsenal and Chelsea as goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah condemned City to their sixth defeat in seven games, which is Guardiola’s worst run in charge of City. As a result, fans were quick to begin the standard ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ chants which looked to upset the Spanish manager.

Guardiola’s comments in response to the fan chants suggest that he struggled with the jibes from the Anfield crowd. It led to him putting up six fingers to illustrate the six Premier League titles he’s won in England in response to the ‘sacked in the morning’ chants. "I'm so proud of my six Premier League titles!

"I didn't expect Anfield to say I will be sacked in the morning but it's fine, it is what it is. When you win, you laugh. Maybe they are right! I didn't expect that at Anfield. Maybe they should've sung it in the past," he added with a hint of irony. "From here, we will start building our confidence and winning games. I want the team back, I want my players back, we will make a reset from here. I can feel that."

The incident has led to quite a lot of commentary from fans and other football figures, with many believing that Guardiola had been ‘rattled’ by the whole situation, as well as the result.

Reflecting on the weekend’s action and stories, talkSPORT debated the Guardiola reaction with Simon Jordan claiming that his words were more dignified than when Jose Mourinho made a similar claim about his league title successes whilst in charge of Manchester United. “You can’t seriously take it seriously, I don’t think he [Guardiola] did. I think he made the important observation he made was that ‘when you win you laugh and when you lose people laugh at you’.

“And he’s big enough and bold enough to understand it. Jose Mourinho did it in a dark way, in the sense that he wanted to ram it down people’s throats. That’s less dignified. I thought Mourinho’s was less dignified because he went off on one of his rants and was more hostile but he was directing it at the media. I think it was a bit ridiculous.”