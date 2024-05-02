Sean Dyche responds to Everton free agent transfer question as Southampton and Leicester City players linked
Sean Dyche admits that Everton’s summer transfer plans are still to be finalised - but signing free agents would be ‘common sense’.
The Toffees have confirmed their Premier League status with three games remaining this season. Despite being deducted eight points for breaching profit and sustainability rules, a 1-0 victory over Brentford last weekend secured their safety.
It means Dyche and director of football Kevin Thelwell can now ramp up plans for next term. However, Everton may again be working under financial constraints with 777 Partners’ prospective takeover still to be ratified by the Premier League, while the club posted losses of £89.1 million in their most recent accounts.
As a result, operating in the free-agent market could be prudent. Last summer, the Blues brought in Ashley Young after his departure from Aston Villa while James Tarkowski was recruited after he left Burnley in 2022. In recent weeks, Everton have been linked with Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and Southampton’s Che Adams as their respective contracts come to a close.
Asked if targeting free agents will be important for Everton ahead of Friday’s clash against Luton Town, Dyche replied: “Nothing is defined at the market. But any club will be looking at the right end of the market if it costs less. It’s just common sense.”
