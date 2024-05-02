Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche admits that Everton’s summer transfer plans are still to be finalised - but signing free agents would be ‘common sense’.

The Toffees have confirmed their Premier League status with three games remaining this season. Despite being deducted eight points for breaching profit and sustainability rules, a 1-0 victory over Brentford last weekend secured their safety.

It means Dyche and director of football Kevin Thelwell can now ramp up plans for next term. However, Everton may again be working under financial constraints with 777 Partners’ prospective takeover still to be ratified by the Premier League, while the club posted losses of £89.1 million in their most recent accounts.

As a result, operating in the free-agent market could be prudent. Last summer, the Blues brought in Ashley Young after his departure from Aston Villa while James Tarkowski was recruited after he left Burnley in 2022. In recent weeks, Everton have been linked with Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and Southampton’s Che Adams as their respective contracts come to a close.