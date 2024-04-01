Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Everton manager Sean Dyche has issued a rallying cry to his side after going 12 games without a win in the league.

The Toffees fell to a late 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth at the weekend despite equalising in the 87th minute. It means they've failed to win any of their previous 12 games but they remain three clear of the relegation places thanks to other results. Next up is a trip to face an injury-stricken Newcastle United side who they beat in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle experienced contrasting late fortunes at the weekend to Everton as Harvey Barnes netted a long-range strike to help Eddie Howe's side find victory from the jaws of defeat after recovering from 3-1 down to win 4-3 in stoppage time. However, Dyche's side produced perhaps their performance of the season as they thrashed the Magpies at Goodison Park in December and, despite the difficulty of the task ahead, Newcastle will be severely weakened due to their extensive absentee list which includes up to 12 players, including Anthony Gordon, Joelinton, Sven Botman, Sandro Tonali and Kieran Trippier, to name a few.

Dyche spoke out after the defeat over the weekend claiming that the 'details' have to be corrected in both boxes for them to rediscover their winning touch, starting at St James' Park on Tuesday night. “We have to make sure the details are correct because we haven’t been doing that, and that’s quite obvious in both boxes,” he began. “That’s what has to certainly be intact when you go to places like St. James’.