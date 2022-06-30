Richarlison is set to join Tottenham Hotspur for up to £60 million and Everton will need to find a replacement.

Richarlison is closing in on his Everton departure.

The fans’ favourite is set to complete a move to Tottenham Hotspur for a fee that could reach £60 million.

Richarlison has scored 52 goals in 153 appearances during his four years at Goodison Park.

But due to the Toffees’ financial problems, they’ve been forced into a sale - with the Brazil forward set to help raise funds.

However, Frank Lampard will surely want a replacement for Richarlison during the summer transfer window. The Everton boss won’t want to be short of firepower up front.

We’ve taken a look at some of the players who could fit the bill to replace Richarlison.

Emmanuel Dennis

Emmanuel Dennis of Watford FC celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

The Watford forward has been linked with the Toffees already.

Arriving at Vicarage Road for reportedly just £4 million from Club Brugge last summer, he was one of the few shining lights in a dismal Hornets season that saw them relegated yet again.

Dennis recorded 10 goals and six assists in 33 appearances for Watford. That’s a highly respectable total in a team that was demoted in meek fashion.

A fee of £20 million has been mooted for the Nigeria international. That would then leave Lampard with more wriggle room in his budget to improve other areas of his squad.

In addition, Dennis is still well off hitting his peak aged 24.

Armando Broja

Armando Broja in action for Southampton. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Plenty have expected Lampard to raid his former club Chelsea at some stage this summer,

A host of names have been linked - including Broja.

Indeed, it was Lampard who handed the Albania international his Premier League debut when at the Stamford Bridge helm.

Broja spent last term on loan at Southampton in what proved his first regular season of senior football.

In total, the 20-year-old bagged eight times in 38 outings for the St Mary’s side.

In truth, it’s difficult to see Broja breaking into the Chelsea side anytime soon - especially if they sign Raheem Sterling and Raphinha.

He’s a player Lampard knows well and a deal could make sense.

Martin Terrier

Rennes forward Martin Terrier. Picture: DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images

Plenty of fans wouldn’t be adverse to Everton fans looking overseas for Richarlison’s replacement.

Terrier is someone who fans many recognise, having been a reported target some five years ago.

Since then, the 25-year-old had a mixed few seasons before lighting the touchpaper at Rennes in 2021-22.

He plundered 20 goals and four assists in 36 games to help Rennes finish fourth and qualify for the Europa League.

Terrier could also replace Richarlison’s versatility that will be lost. The former France youth international can operate centrally and on the wing.

Calciomercato reports that the French club are asking for at least £34 million.

Enes Unal

Enes Unal in action for Getafe. Picture: Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Everton’s last Turkish striker proved a massive failure.

But that’s not to say that Unal would be a disappointment like Cenk Tosun.

The 25-year-old scored 16 goals in 37 appearances for Getafe. The Madrid-based side finished 15th and just a point above the relegation goals.

It’s fair to say that he was a talismanic presence.

Unal’s feats have led to him being linked with Juventus and even Liverpool.

CIES Football Observatory value him at between £15-20million, which would be a fair fee.

Noah Okafor

Noah Okafor celebrates scoring for Red Bull Salzburg. Picture: HANS PUNZ/APA/AFP via Getty Images

In terms of potential, the 22-year-old has it in abundance.

In the past three seasons, Okafor has helped Red Bull Salzburg claim the double in Austria.

Perhaps he’s been in Borussia Dortmund-bound Karim Adeyemi’s shadow.

But Okafor is a talent in his own right. He’s now a regular for Switzerland and has Champions League experience under his belt.

And last season, he registered 14 goals and 10 assists in 33 outings for Salzburg.

Just like Richarlison, the former Basel forward is capable of playing in any of the front three positions.

Okafor has two years left on his Salzburg deal and is valued at £16.2 million as per Transfermrkt.

Ben Brereton-Diaz

Everton have had plenty of success raiding the Championship in years gone by. Tim Cahil, Joeleen Lescott and John Stones were all plucked from the second tier.

So a move for Brereton would see the Toffees going back to their routes somewhat.

Indeed, the Blackburn striker has been linked with a switch to Merseyside in the past.

The Chile international fired 22 goals in 36 Championship outings for Rovers last season - a highly respectable figure.