Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has some key decisions to make this summer

Roberto De Zerbi spoke out on Everton target Jakub Moder early on in January as the midfielder found his way back into the side after a long injury absence.

Everton have reportedly had a loan move rejected by both the club and the player on deadline day as they seek to find salvation for their tight budget by scouring the loan market. Moder, 24, returned to action in late-November after missing the entirety of the 2022/23 season following an ACL injury.

Having earned 20 caps for his country, he is highly regarded at international level and at club level after hearing De Zerbi's comments. All of his appearances this season have been off the bench but he did manage his first start in the FA Cup victory over Stoke City on January 6, playing 57 minutes in what was a milestone moment for him in his path back to regular football. Given Brighton's vast injury list he is likely to gain minutes but it didn't stop Everton attempting to prise him away.

Speaking earlier this month as Moder was reintroduced into the matchday squads, De Zerbi expressed his delight to have the Polish international back in the squad, as he is a 'smart player'. “Jakub is a great guy. I think he can be important for us because he can play in different positions. The other guys love him because he has a great attitude, great behaviour and is a smart player. We are helping him to reach the best condition because, after a long injury like he suffered, he needs much time to come back to his level.”