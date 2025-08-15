Southampton boss confirms latest Tyler Dibling decision after Everton bids

Everton have been keen to sign Tyler Dibling from Southampton in the summer transfer window.

Southampton boss Will Still has given a new update on Tyler Dibling amid Everton's interest.

The winger has been the subject of interest from the Toffees in the summer transfer window. Everton have so far had bids turned down by the Saints for Dibling, who enjoyed a breakthrough 2024-25 season. He recorded four goals and three assists in 37 appearances as Southampton finished bottom of the Premier League with just 12 points and were relegated.

However, Southampton are holding out for a fee of £50 million for Dibling. Yet the 19-year-old was not training with the south-coast club and he missed their opening two games of the campaign. Still previously admitted that Dibling was not in the right headspace to be involved.

But as Southampton prepare to face Championship promotion rivals Ipswich Town on Sunday, Dibling has returned to training. and could be in the match-day squad.

What’s been said

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Saints head coach Still said: “Tyler has been brought back into training. He trained as of yesterday. We'll see over the next 24 hours where we're at with him but at least he's back with us and is training. That is a positive thing.

“For the moment, he is still a Southampton player. He has trained really well yesterday, he has trained well today. We’ll just have to make a decision on the team and what the team needs and where he’s at physically. We’ll make that call. I know there has been a lot of noise about a few players but we can’t control that; that is just part and parcel of what the transfer window is. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Asked how he’s managed to check if Dibling is in the right frame of mind, Still replied:“By having honest conversations with him. He was pretty honest in the past few weeks. It’s not the easiest thing in the world, he’s still very young and is still trying to understand how it all works out but I’ve said from the start, be honest with everyone, hope everyone is back and everyone has. There was some stuff about Matty [Fernandes] and Matty has come back and done really well and hopefully it’s the same with Tyler

“There is a possibility of that happening (of Dibling being in the squad against Southampton). With the transfer window open, we need to go day by day and see how it plays out. The team is always going to be the most important thing but if that is the case then 100 per cent (Dibling could feature against Ipswich).”