Everton have been pursuing the transfer of Tyler Dibling from Southamtpon.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southampton boss Will Still has explained why Everton target Tyler Dibling was omitted from the match-day squad for their victory over Wrexham.

The winger did not feature as the Saints battled from behind to earn a stoppage-time win on the opening day of the 2025-26 Championship campaign. Dibling is the subject of transfer interest from Everton, with Southampton turning down bids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The south-coast club value Dibling, who enjoyed a breakthrough 2024-25 campaign, at £50 million, which is more than what Everton want to pay. However, the 19-year-old is reportedly open to a move to Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Still confirmed that Dibling would not feature against Wrexham at his pre-match press conference. And after the game, the St Mary’s head coach explained that the England youth international ‘wasn’t in a headspace’ to play.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Still said: “He just wasn’t in a headspace where he was able to play and give us something, so I preferred to prioritise the team. I think team is always going to be the most important. We’ll see what comes of it. If nothing happens, then he’s a Southampton player, so good for us.”

Speaking on Dibling’s future at the BBC Radio Solent Fans’ Forum, St Mary’s chief executive Phil Parsons said: "I think people in this room are not stupid, and people listening are not silly. They know football, but there is a price for every player,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're not a club that's going to roll over and just accept a bid because they feel like they want him on the cheap. If you want a player, bid for them and bid well. If we lose a player, we need to give Johannes the funds to replace that player. But it's really been about cleaning up the squad.

"We've had a really big squad for a couple of years. That's when it comes to bringing in academy products because that's a part of who we are. We have to produce talent from our academy. We'll see how the window goes, but if Tyler's here this season, he'll play for Southampton.

"He's not going to sit around. It's the same for every player. They are under contract at this club, and that's fair for us. We've invested in those players."

David Moyes is keen to add a right winger to his squad ahead of the Premier League campaign, which begins with a trip to Leeds United on Monday 18 August. Everton are also interested in signing Jack Grealish on loan from Manchester City.