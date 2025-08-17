Everton have been in pursuit of signing Tyler Dibling from Southampton.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southampton have made their latest decision over Tyler Dibling amid Everton's interest.

The Toffees have been keen on signing the winger in the summer transfer window. David Moyes' side have had bids rejected by the Saints, who value Dibling at £50 million. He enjoyed a breakthrough 2024-25 season for Southampton, scoring four goals and recording three assists in 37 appearances as the south-coast outfit finished bottom of the Premier League with a mere 12 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s been said

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Still said: "For the moment, he's still a Southampton player, and he's trained really well yesterday, and he trained well today. We'll make a decision purely based on what the team needs and where he's at physically, but we'll make that call later in the day or tomorrow.

"He's still a Southampton player, and he hasn't gone anywhere. I know there's been a lot of noise, there's a lot of noise about a few players. "We can't control that as such, it's just part and parcel of what the transfer window is, so we'll have to wait and see.

"Having honest conversations, I think he was pretty honest in the past few weeks. "It's not the easiest thing for him, he's still very young, he's still trying to understand how it all works. I'll be honest with everyone and hope they are back. Everyone has been. There was some stuff about Matty [Fernandes] and Matty's come back and done really well. I'm sure Tyler will be exactly the same."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southampton CEO Phil Parsons has suggested that a sale for Dibling will be sanctioned if the price tag is met. Speaking at BBC Radio Solent’s Fans’ Forum, Parsons said: "I think people in this room are not stupid, and people listening are not silly. They know football, but there is a price for every player," Parsons said. "We're not a club that's going to roll over and just accept a bid because they feel like they want him on the cheap. If you want a player, bid for them and bid well.

"If we lose a player, we need to give Johannes (Spors, sporting director) the funds to replace that player. But it's really been about cleaning up the squad. We've had a really big squad for a couple of years. That's when it comes to bringing in academy products because that's a part of who we are.

"We have to produce talent from our academy. We'll see how the window goes, but if Tyler's here this season, he'll play for Southampton. He's not going to sit around. It's the same for every player. They are under contract at this club, and that's fair for us. We've invested in those players."

Moyes on Dibling interest

Everton boss David Moyes was asked about the interest in Dibling when addressing the media before the club’s opening 2025-26 Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. The Blues boss said: “Like many managers in the Premier League getting deals done has been really difficult. That’s one name you’ve mentioned but we’ve bid for many players and not been able to get it over the line. There’s many clubs who could say something similar.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton are looking to bolster their options on the right-hand side of attack but their pursuit has so far failed to bear fruit. The Blues also had an offer of £31.5 million turned down by Lyon for Malick Fofana, while they have been priced out of a move to sign Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo.