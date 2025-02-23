David Moyes provides an Everton update on Jesper Lindstrom after the 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

David Moyes has explained why Jesper Lindstrom was substituted during Everton’s 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

The winger, who is on loan from Napoli, played a role in both of the Blues’ goals in the first half. He won the corner which led to Beto’s opener while his through ball started the attack when Abdoulaye Doucoure doubled the advantage.

But Lindstrom was withdrawn just minutes into the second period of the encounter because of illness and replaced by Ashley Young. And despite Everton being comfortable for much of the clash, United reduced the arrears in the 72nd minute through Bruno Fernandes before Manuel Ugarte fired home the equaliser.

Regardless, Moyes felt that the Toffees picked up another point towards Premier League survival. Everton are 14 points above the drop zone - Moyes returned as manager when the club was just a point above the bottom three - and are unbeaten in their past six top-flight games.

The Blues turn their attention to a tough trip to Brentford on Wednesday. They will already be without at least four attackers in Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Iliman Ndiaye (knee), Armando Broja (ankle) and Dwight McNeil (knee). But Lindstrom could be doubtful is he’s not over his sickness.

What’s been said

Moyes told evertontv: “Jesper had a flu/ bug and that was why we took him off so early because he'd said at half-time he thought he was struggling with it. We knew a little bit before the game so that was the reason why we made such an early change on that one.”

Moyes made a big decision against United to hand Abdoulaye Doucoure a return to the starting line-up ahead of Carlos Alcaraz. Doucoure served a one-match suspension for last weekend’s trip to Crystal Palace which gave Alcaraz a full debut. The January signing from Flamengo took his chance as he recorded a goal and assist in the 2-1 triumph.

Vindicated

But given Doucoure’s performance against United, Moyes believes his call was vindicated. The Goodison boss added: “Doucs played really well. It was a difficult decision to play him or Charly. But I think on Doucs’ performance today it showed justification of why we chose him.

“I think they've done brilliantly and played really well today. Lots of things they've done are good. Beto has a chance at the end from a great cross from Jack who put in a couple of really good balls.

“We're beginning to see players who maybe at times people were saying were not playing well or not good enough We're beginning to see them finding a little bit of form, a bit of confidence And then, by the way, a point today isn't a bad result.”