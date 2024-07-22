Everton FC transfer news | AFP via Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The £8m offer could force Everton into action.

Everton target Jackson Tchatchoua has reportedly received an offer from Rennes, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old has earned a strong reputation across his short career to date. Already featuring twice for Cameroon, he made 27 appearances last season for Verona on loan and he joined the Italian side in a permanent deal this summer.

Yet, he could depart having just signed for £2.5million. The Italian side could translate that investment into pure profit by selling him again and there have already been moves made. Everton were linked by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, The Toffees were linked earlier this month with a move costing around €8m [£6.77m] but that figure will have to be upped to beat Rennes’ official offer.

According to Romano, Rennes have offered 10m. He took to X to confirm: ‘Rennes have submitted proposal for Verona RB Jackson Tchatchoua — worth €10m package, add-ons included. Negotiations ongoing with more clubs also interested.’

Everton are short in the right-back area after Ben Godfrey’s exit to Atalanta earlier in the summer window; the 26-year-old started 12 of the last 16 league games and was a key figure in the latter parts of the campaign. Sean Dyche does have Nathan Patterson, Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young for that role but it is clearly a position that could be upgraded - especially in an attacking aspect.

Having netted the least goals from open-play last season, finding ways to create more opportunities is important. The addition of Iliman Ndiaye will help at the top end of the pitch but with Vitalyi Mykolenko being a more defensively-minded full-back, Tchatchoua could offer a more adventurous profile on the opposite flank.

Veterans Coleman and Young are both great, experienced figures that can help on occasion but, in the twilight of their careers, they shouldn’t be first-choice if the club are eyeing a top-half finish. Then there’s Patterson who struggled with injuries and form last season. He began the first four games but only started five others in the league and sat out the final part of the season with a hamstring injury and it remains unclear what Everton’s plan in this position is for next season - but Tchatchoua would give them something which they don’t currently possess.