The Premier League transfer merry-go-round explained amid £30m interest in Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin
The future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin is uniquely tied to multiple other Premier League clubs as Everton ponder a future without their key striker.
Calvert-Lewin, 27, has been a star at the club across the past four years and his eight goals last season were key to beating the drop. In fact, he’s played a significant role in their relegation-escape attempts in recent years but he is currently at risk of leaving the club as his deal expires next summer.
He may still agree a new deal but, as it stands, he has been target by both Manchester United and West Ham as a potential signing. Both clubs are looking at options to bolster their frontline ahead of the new season and a transfer merry-go-round involving three or four players could see the pendulum swing one of a number of ways - and the outcome of Calvert-Lewin’s future will depend upon those.
Ivan Toney news
The Brentford striker is one player who factors into the thinking given he has been a key transfer target for Manchester United. However, their signing of Joshua Zirkzee has dampened any talk in recent weeks.
Plus, according to talkSPORT, Toney is said to favour a move to Tottenham, while Arsenal and Chelsea also remain interested. His deal expires next summer and he is happy to run down his current contract to force a big move. Calvert-Lewin factors in because he too was linked with United as an alternative target to Toney.
Both are prolific in the air and both would offer United a different threat compared to Zirkzee and Rasmus Højlund. It’s unclear what United’s stance is on recruitment in attack but they remain a significant party given their willingness to recruit this summer - and Calvert-Lewin will remain an option.
Jhon Duran news
Another key factor to consider is the future of Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran. The South American forward has been eyed by Chelsea in the past but with Ollie Watkins the undisputed number one choice at Villa, he has been targeted by West Ham for a move.
That involves Calvert-Lewin as the Hammers have also registered an interest in the Everton frontman as well. Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has claimed a departure to the London Stadium is a ‘real possibility’ but they have been put off by Everton’s demands.
With the Athletic previously claiming that Everton wanted a fee around £30m, it stands to reason why they are hesitating on a move. Especially given a couple of key reasons such as the fact his deal is up next season, Everton are in financial difficulty and his injury record makes him a risky move for that money.
