'Almost done deal' - Former Liverpool transfer target set to sign for Fulham in £25m move
The Brazilian midfielder was heavily linked with a move last summer but Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool decided on alternate signings such as Wataru Endo. Liverpool had moved on from such interest but his name was being continually linked with a move to England, with Fulham keen on a move.
Their priority was ensuring they replaced tackle-master Joao Palhinha who eventually completed a move to Bayern Munich earlier in the window and it looks like they are about to secure their man. LiverpoolWorld had previously reported that the Fluminense president had spoken about negotiations with Fulham, claiming there had been a proposal but no counter-offer - but there looks to have been a breakthrough.
Reports from GOAL Brazil and European journalist Rudy Galetti have claimed that a deal is close to being completed. Galetti took to X to confirm the latest update. ‘André from #Fluminense to #Fulham is almost a done deal. Transfer fee confirmed, as reported days ago: £25m for the move of CM, just the last details about bonuses to be discussed. The full agreement is expected soon.’
The 23-year-old had impressed in Brazil last year and played a key role in the club’s first ever triumph at the Copa Libertadores campaign. A move to Liverpool fell through partly due to Brazil’s timing of their club football campaign, which runs at an opposite time to the UK. This meant Andre leaving last summer would have seen him exit at a crucial point in the cup competition which he didn’t want to do.
He started all but one game during their run, which included playing 120 minutes in the final against Boca Juniors. That earned him international recognition as he made his debut in June, 2023. However, injuries meant he missed out on the Copa America having not featured since March for Brazil. Nevertheless, he will likely line up against Liverpool next season and it will be an interesting midfield battle as the Reds face a player who could have joined. It will give fans a chance to see if the Brazilian can live up to the previous hype and the move to Fulham, if all goes well, could lead to a move to a bigger club in the future.
