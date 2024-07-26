AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Brazilian midfielder was heavily linked last summer.

Liverpool’s former target Andre Trindade is set to join Fulham, according to multiple reports.

The Brazilian midfielder was heavily linked with a move last summer but Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool decided on alternate signings such as Wataru Endo. Liverpool had moved on from such interest but his name was being continually linked with a move to England, with Fulham keen on a move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their priority was ensuring they replaced tackle-master Joao Palhinha who eventually completed a move to Bayern Munich earlier in the window and it looks like they are about to secure their man. LiverpoolWorld had previously reported that the Fluminense president had spoken about negotiations with Fulham, claiming there had been a proposal but no counter-offer - but there looks to have been a breakthrough.

Reports from GOAL Brazil and European journalist Rudy Galetti have claimed that a deal is close to being completed. Galetti took to X to confirm the latest update. ‘André from #Fluminense to #Fulham is almost a done deal. Transfer fee confirmed, as reported days ago: £25m for the move of CM, just the last details about bonuses to be discussed. The full agreement is expected soon.’

The 23-year-old had impressed in Brazil last year and played a key role in the club’s first ever triumph at the Copa Libertadores campaign. A move to Liverpool fell through partly due to Brazil’s timing of their club football campaign, which runs at an opposite time to the UK. This meant Andre leaving last summer would have seen him exit at a crucial point in the cup competition which he didn’t want to do.