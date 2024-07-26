'Here we go soon' - Fabrizio Romano confirms '€70m' Liverpool target is set to complete transfer
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool target Joao Neves is set to complete a move to Paris Saint-Germain.
The 19-year-old has been lauded as a future star with Benfica slapping a £120m release clause on him to ward off any potential interest. In previous years, the Portuguese club have benefited greatly from such deals, with Enzo Fernandez completing a £105m move to Chelsea in 2023.
And Liverpool, who were linked with a move then, are set to miss out again. Romano took to X to confirm the news, with PSG on the cusp of a big-money signing, that could include a €70m fee and a player in exchange. ‘Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on João Neves deal! New, positive round of talks again today. PSG want to get it sealed next week. Details of package being discussed after €70m fee + players to include for Benfica, like Renato Sánches. Here we go, expected soon.’
Previous reports from Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha claimed that Benfica already rejected two £51million bids for Neves from Liverpool and that he was seen as a priority signing for Arne Slot this summer. The reality is that the club spent close to £150m on midfielders last year and another addition wouldn’t be sought out unless it was the perfect fit.
The reports from Portugal claimed Slot wanted a player in the mould of Neves - with that being a defensively-minded, aggressive and energetic midfielder capable of recycling the ball and playing forward. Yet, the figures have shown that Wataru Endo fits the bill for such a role. Slot will operate with a ‘number six’ who will sit in front of the back four and play a key role. There’s also youngster Stefan Bajcetic who is highly-rated and fit to play a back-up role as well.
After a promising first season, Endo will want to build and improve and Endo’s figures suggest he can be a key figure in the Dutchman’s side. In addition, fans shouldn’t feel too disheartened over missing out on a move for Neves given that the Portugal international managed just 77 minutes at Euro 2024 and has played just 75 senior games in total - and those type of numbers don’t quite align with such a heavy fee.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.