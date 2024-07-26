Fabrizio Romano has been speaking about Man Utd. | Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool FC transfer news: The highly-rated midfielder is close to agreeing a move.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool target Joao Neves is set to complete a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 19-year-old has been lauded as a future star with Benfica slapping a £120m release clause on him to ward off any potential interest. In previous years, the Portuguese club have benefited greatly from such deals, with Enzo Fernandez completing a £105m move to Chelsea in 2023.

And Liverpool, who were linked with a move then, are set to miss out again. Romano took to X to confirm the news, with PSG on the cusp of a big-money signing, that could include a €70m fee and a player in exchange. ‘Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on João Neves deal! New, positive round of talks again today. PSG want to get it sealed next week. Details of package being discussed after €70m fee + players to include for Benfica, like Renato Sánches. Here we go, expected soon.’

Previous reports from Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha claimed that Benfica already rejected two £51million bids for Neves from Liverpool and that he was seen as a priority signing for Arne Slot this summer. The reality is that the club spent close to £150m on midfielders last year and another addition wouldn’t be sought out unless it was the perfect fit.

The reports from Portugal claimed Slot wanted a player in the mould of Neves - with that being a defensively-minded, aggressive and energetic midfielder capable of recycling the ball and playing forward. Yet, the figures have shown that Wataru Endo fits the bill for such a role. Slot will operate with a ‘number six’ who will sit in front of the back four and play a key role. There’s also youngster Stefan Bajcetic who is highly-rated and fit to play a back-up role as well.