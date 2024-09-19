Getty Images

Leicester vs Everton: The two struggling Premier League sides meet at the King Power this weekend.

Leicester City Steve Cooper was coy when asked about his two striking options for the weekend’s game against Everton.

It’s unclear who will start in attack between either veteran Jamie Vardy or Odsonne Edouard with the latter arriving in the summer on loan from Crystal Palace. Cooper has opted for one striker in his system and it could be a key factor for the weekend’s game.

Speaking on his side’s team news, he revealed there was no real changes, as the trio of Patson Daka, Nathaniel Opoku and Jakub Stolarczyk remain out of action.“Same as last week. No real change. We had a couple of bumps and bruises, but we’re as we are.” He said at his press conference, but the attention quickly turned to the striker debate - and who could get the nod at the weekend.

“Jamie has been well-known for playing on the shoulder, runs in behind, and that’s what given him the career we’ve all seen. Odsonne can offer that as well. But he can play in a couple of positions. And you just need more than one option. He has big-game experience from his time at Celtic as well. The more attacking options you can have, for changes, the better. It’s not just about the starting team, it’s about having a variety. You saw with Vards and Pato picking up injuries, we were undermanned there. We needed bodies. The quality we have, it bodes well.”

“He’s really hungry, really motivated. You have to consider his age in terms of his preparation. He gets excited on matchdays. Preparations allows him to be at his best. He’s had a very good start, especially considering his injury in pre-season. He’s been able to deliver even while still getting up to speed.”

Speaking on Edouard, he said; “It’s felt like he’s been with us for a while now. It’s allowed him to develop his relationships with team-mates and understand how we want to play. He adds good experience to the top of the pitch. He plays as a number nine but can play in slightly different positions. We want options and Odsonne is another example of that.”

Edouard was a prolific forward at Celtic represented by his stellar record of 87 goals and 38 assists in 179 games. However, that form has not translated to the Premier League where he just 21 goals in 103 games for Palace. The 26-year-old has already played a couple of times this season before he completed his move but because he hasn’t featured since, he was lacking in match sharpness and fitness.

He did manage six goals in 15 starts at the start of last season before Jean Phillipe-Mateta took over when Oliver Glasner arrived but Vardy, 37, is the in-form attacker having netted two goals this season - including the opener last week at Selhurst Park.