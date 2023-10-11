The former Everton striker had been heavily linked with the Birmingham City job.

Wayne Rooney has been appointed as the new manager of Birmingham City following the sacking of John Eustace.

The former Derby County manager has reportedly signed a three-and-a-half-year-deal with the club and joins just days after leaving his post at DC United in the United States.

Following the annoucement, he said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Birmingham City Football Club at such an exciting time. It is very clear that they have a plan and are committed to realising their ambition for the club.

He added: “We are fully aligned on what is expected. I have been building my managerial career, putting myself in challenging environments, to get me ready for this opportunity. It’s a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can’t wait to get started.

“We have some exciting young players in the squad, and some who are still to break through into the first team, alongside a core of experienced senior professionals. I have a clear way that I want the team to play, and my coaching staff and I will work hard to implement it. We will create a winning culture here with an identity that gets Blues fans on their feet.

“I’ve played at St. Andrew’s and Birmingham City fans were always loud and passionate about their team. It was a really difficult place to come as an opponent and now I get to experience what it is like to have them behind us. My job is to elevate the club to the next level and I can’t wait to get started. I know what the expectations are and our job is to deliver.”

Rooney will be joined by assistants and ex-Premier League defenders Ashley Cole and John O’Shea, plus Carl Robinson and Pete Shuttleworth who both worked with Rooney at DC.

It’s been quite the week for Rooney as he left his position at DC following the end of the MLS campaign and just days later Eustace was let go from Birmingham which opened the door for the former Derby County manager.

The decision to Eustace go was certainly puzzling given that the Midlands club sit in sixth place in the Championship after they recorded a 3-1 derby win over West Brom on Friday evening.

This will be Rooney’s third job in management and his second managerial role in the Championship after spending a year and a half at Derby previously.

He left DC United after just over a year in charge but he bowed out with a 2-0 victory against New York City FC as his side finished ninth in the Eastern Conference and Rooney earned plenty of experience during nearly two seasons and 84 games at the club.