West Brom complete late transfer deal for Everton defender who joins West Brom

West Brom are attempting to complete a very late swoop for Everton defender Mason Holgate. | Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The Everton defender is in the final year of his deal.

West Brom have signed Mason Holgate from Everton in a loan deal in the final minutes of the transfer window.

With the deadline minutes away, the Championship side have completed a loan deal for the defender, who is out of contract next summer. The 27-year-old struggled on loan last season across two different moves having spent the first half of the season at Southampton before moving to Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Southampton were successful during his spell there, he featured just seven times before he went onto make 10 appearances under Chris Wilder as the Yorkshire side were duly relegated after a disastrous campaign. Sean Dyche brought him off the bench against Brighton in the opening weekend defeat to Brighton and his time at the club looks to be coming to an end with his deal ending next summer.

Everton’s official website confirmed the news on their website: ‘Mason Holgate has joined West Bromwich Albion on loan for the 2024/25 season. The 27-year-old defender returns to The Hawthorns, having spent the second half of the 2018/19 campaign with the Championship club.’

Holgate signed for Everton from Barnsley in 2015 and spent four years in the first team before heading on loan to West Brom. He then remained in the squad until last season’s two loan spells and he’s totalled 150 appearances for the Toffees, scoring five times and assisting on five occasions. His best spell at the club came across 2019-2022 where he failed to start less than 23 games in the league across those three seasons in a row.

A knee injury made his 2022/23 campaign a disaster as he failed to get back in the team after suffering an injury in the Frank Lampard reign and he has barely featured since the arrival of Dyche.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Brom finished fifth last season and lost out in the play-offs and are hoping to be among the frontrunners once again. They currently sit fourth after three games with seven points and Holgate would bring Premier League and Championship experience that could help them go one better this season.