Everton boss reveals reason behind Orel Mangala transfer but he won't be able to play against Bournemouth
Everton manager Sean Dyche has hailed deadline day signing Orel Mangala as a player with plenty of ‘quality’. The 26-year-old has plenty of experience having played in the Premier League previously for Nottingham Forest, as well as Lyon, Hamburger and Anderlecht. Joining on a season-long loan deal, he is the club’s seventh summer addition and their second in midfield after the £9m deal for Tim Ireogbunam earlier this summer.
And Dyche was pleased to welcome the new addition who has the bonus of already knowing England’s top-flight after his 53-game spell with Forest. “We’re pleased to strengthen our midfield with the arrival of Orel. We want competition for places throughout our squad and his loan signing gives us extra options and adds depth to our midfield. “Orel has Premier League experience, which is important to help him adjust as quickly as possible, and his performances for Belgium and in Europe underline the quality he can bring to us at Everton.” He becomes the fifth Belgian to play for Everton in the Premier League era, after Marouane Fellaini, Kevin Mirallas, Romelu Lukaku and Amadou Onana. For Mangala, who had competed a move to move to Lyon earlier this summer after the club triggered their option-to-buy, claims it was an easy decision to join a club with such a big fan base - and he revealed he’s ready to go having already begun the season with Lyon. “I feel really happy to be here and I can't wait to get started. Everton is a big club. When I’ve played against Everton in the past, I’ve always felt there is a big fanbase here with a lot of passion for their club so it was an easy decision for me to come here. I think I'm someone who is composed on the ball. I like to link up play in the midfield between the defensive players and the attack – hopefully a bit of a balance of everything. I’m feeling good and I’m ready to go.
As his signing wasn’t completed before the 12pm deadline on Friday for the weekend, he won’t be available for selection for the game against Bournemouth at Goodison Park but Dyche boasts a strong squad after the return of James Garner and Seamus Coleman.
