Everton FC transfer news: The Lyon midfielder has arrived on loan.

And Dyche was pleased to welcome the new addition who has the bonus of already knowing England’s top-flight after his 53-game spell with Forest. “We’re pleased to strengthen our midfield with the arrival of Orel. We want competition for places throughout our squad and his loan signing gives us extra options and adds depth to our midfield. “Orel has Premier League experience, which is important to help him adjust as quickly as possible, and his performances for Belgium and in Europe underline the quality he can bring to us at Everton.” He becomes the fifth Belgian to play for Everton in the Premier League era, after Marouane Fellaini, Kevin Mirallas, Romelu Lukaku and Amadou Onana. For Mangala, who had competed a move to move to Lyon earlier this summer after the club triggered their option-to-buy, claims it was an easy decision to join a club with such a big fan base - and he revealed he’s ready to go having already begun the season with Lyon. “I feel really happy to be here and I can't wait to get started. Everton is a big club. When I’ve played against Everton in the past, I’ve always felt there is a big fanbase here with a lot of passion for their club so it was an easy decision for me to come here. I think I'm someone who is composed on the ball. I like to link up play in the midfield between the defensive players and the attack ­– hopefully a bit of a balance of everything. I’m feeling good and I’m ready to go.