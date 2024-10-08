Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton go into the latest international break in a much better position than last month’s.

After a tough start to the campaign, there have been improvements made from Sean Dyche’s side. They are unbeaten in their past three games, most recently earning a 0-0 draw against Newcastle United, and moved up to 16th in the Premier League table.

One reason behind the Toffees’ early struggles have been injuries. From pre-season, several players have been sidelined. On the situation, Dyche said: “We’ve looked at various things. Training schedules, pre-season — a lot came back late and needed a rest.

“It’s difficult to carry a thin squad because of the financial side. It’s unusual to get this many injuries, but the mentality is growing again.”

Everton will use the international break to get some of their players on the treatment table back fit. With that in mind, here’s a full list of those currently sidelined and when they could be back.

Jarrad Branthwaite - thigh

The centre-back has made just one appearance so far this term. After having groin surgery in the summer, Branthwaite was highly impressive in a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace before suffering a minor thigh issue. Dyche wasn’t overly concerned about the England international’s issue, though.

Potential return game: Ipswich, Saturday 19 October.

Vitalii Mykolenko - calf

The left-back was another surprise absence for the Newcastle draw. Mykolenko also recently missed two games because of illness. He has a small strain and Everton opted not to take any risks. Mykolenko has subequently been omitted from Ukraine’s squad for the international break.

Potential return game: Ipswich (A), Saturday 19 October.

Nathan Patterson - hamstring

The right-back hasn’t made a first-team appearance since suffering his serious issue last April. Patterson has now played three games for the under-21s, with his most recent outing being 90 minutes. He has the international break to continue to build fitness.

Potential return game: Ipswich (A), Saturday 19 October.

Seamus Coleman - calf

The Everton captain has been absent since last month’s international break having suffered his issue on Republic of Ireland duty. Dyche revealed before Newcastle that the Blues will use the break for Coleman to get closer to fitness.

Potential return game: Ipswich (A), Saturday 19 October or Fulham (H), Saturday 26 October.

Armando Broja - foot

The striker arrived at Everton on deadline day from Chelsea with his issue. Broja is working back towards full fitness and is reportedly back in light training. The Albania international will be brought on slowly and may need some minutes for the under-21s before being ready for the first team.

Potential return game: End of October/ early November.

Youssef Chermiti - foot

The forward was forced to have surgery just days before the season started. Chermiti will also require minutes for the under-21s ahead of a first-team return.

Potential return game: End of October/ early November.