Everton are interested in signing Jack Grealish on loan from Man City in the summer transfer window.

Jack Grealish’s future may have taken a potential twist.

The winger has been expected to leave Manchester City this summer - four years after signing for £100 million. Grealish was a bit-part player for City last season and started just seven Premier League matches. He was also left on the bench for the FA Cup final loss against Crystal Palace and was omitted from their squad for the Club World Cup.

Grealish is on Everton’s list of transfer targets this summer. The Blues are interested in a loan deal for the England international, who will be hoping to break his way back into the Three Lions’ squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Grealish potential twist

The Observer reports that Grealish has already turned down a move to ‘one of Turkey’s ﻿superpowers’ - meaning either Galatasaray, Fenerbahce or Besiktas. In addition, Serie A champions Napoli have the former Aston Villa man on their radar with a ‘proposal on the table’.

However, it is suggested that Grealish is wondering whether to stay at City. The Observer claims that the 29-year-old had a warm exchange with Etihad Stadium boss Pep Guardiola at one of Oasis’ gigs at Heaton Park. In the VIP area, Grealish left the conversation pondering ‘if the best place to be might well be where he is now, contemplating whether his future might lie at Manchester City after all’.

Speaking on Grealish after he was left out of City’s squad for a 2-0 win at Fulham on the final day of last term, Guardiola said: "It was selection. The last two months, month and a half there were five or six players at home every time and this time I decided for these guys. No more than that.

"Of course, Jack has to play. He's an unbelievable player that has to play football every three days. It didn't happen this season and last season either. He needs to do it. With us or another place. It's a question for Jack, his agent and the club."

Then on Grealish while City were at the Club World Cup, Guardiola commented: “I want the best for Jack, his partner, his kids, his family. I don’t know what’s going to happen right now. I don’t have any doubts about the qualities of Jack. The quality has always been there, the year of the treble would have been impossible [without him].”

Moyes gives transfer update

Everton are in need of attacking additions as they prepare for the 2025-26 season. They have made a £27 million bid for Tyler Dibling of Southampton but that has been turned down. The Blues have also had an offer rejected for Lyon’s Malick Fofana.

Speaking ahead of Everton’s pre-season clash against Manchester United in America, Moyes said: “There are lots of conversations taking place. There are loads we’re working on as we try to see where we’re going with some deals we’re trying to work through.

“I’m not going to shout out names because there are that many names being brought up at the moment, you wouldn’t know where to start. We’re trying to go about our business and improve the group of players we have. We will need to get a stronger squad, I’ve said it and there’s no doubt about it. But I’m confident we will do, I really am.”