Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everton currently have only one senior striker fit after Dominic Calvert-Lewin suffered a hamstring injury.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton are braced to be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin for a sustained period.

The striker was forced off with a hamstring injury in the Toffees’ 1-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend. Calvert-Lewin had to be substituted in the 13th minute, not attempting to carry on having suffered his issue, and was replaced by Beto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 11-cap England international was due to have a scan but Everton manager David Moyes was not overly optimistic on Calvert-Lewin or Orel Mangala, who picked up a knee complaint. Moyes said after the Brighton win: “They’ll get assessed first thing (on Sunday) and then we’ll make a decision. They seem like they’re not the best, either of them, at the moment.

“We’ve had a difficult day and, if we’d actually come away and not got a result today, it would have felt much sorer because of the couple of injuries we’ve picked up. That was great credit to the players, their effort and commitment to get a result under the circumstances.”

Calvert-Lewin’s issue leaves Everton desperately short in the final third. Armando Broja, who is on loan from Chelsea, is absent until around April because of an ankle injury. The Blues have been in talks with the London outfit about ending Broja’s loan but an agreement has yet to be reached.

It was Beto who came off the bench to replace Calvert-Lewin at Brighton. Everton’s other senior striker is Youssef Chermiti - but he is on the treatment table. Chermiti impressed during pre-season as he prepared for a second campaign with the Blues following a £15 million arrival from Sporting CP in August 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, days before Everton’s curtain-raiser against Brighton at Goodison, Chermiti was forced to undergo surgery for a freak foot injury. It kept him out for the best part of three months and he made two appearances for the under-21s before returning to first-team duty. The 20-year-old was an unused substitute three times before suffering a thigh issue.

While Moyes may be looking for a new striker in the January transfer window, he will be hoping Chermiti can return. A timeframe on when he could be back has still to be given, with the Portugal youth international missing the past five matches. On January 7, former manager Sean Dyche said: “Youssef is going to be out a while - longer than we hoped. It’s not going to be days, it’s going to be weeks.”

In total, Chermiti has made 20 senior appearances for Everton. Having been a back-up striker since arriving on Merseyside, he could well be set for more of a prominent role when he does get back to fitness, depending on how long Calvert-Lewin is unavailable for and who is signed before the window closes on Monday 3 February.

Moyes had named Martin Sherif on the bench in his first two games after returning as Everton manager. However, Netherlands youth international Sherif has still to make his senior debut.