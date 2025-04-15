Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton have picked up 21 points since David Moyes returned as manager in January.

Supporters must be wondering what might have happened had David Moyes returned to Everton earlier. The Friedkin Group well ponder what could have happened if they made a swift change after their December takeover.

What can be concurred is that the right decision was made. Some doubted whether Moyes was the right man to succeed Sean Dyche. There were few who believed Dyche should remain as Everton manager after an insipid 1-0 loss at AFC Bournemouth, which left the club one point above the Premier League relegation zone. But there was a debate to who should be next in the hot seat.

There is an adage that you should never return to former managers in football and that is why some were hesitant towards Moyes coming back. But after 12 league games, you'd struggle to find a Toffees supporter who does not agree that TFG's decision to rehire Moyes some 12 years after his exit was correct.

The Scot's remit was to ensure a relegation battle was avoided and Everton made it to their new stadium with top-flight status secured. Outsiders will believe Moyes has achieved that with his feet up and cigar out. Some 21 points have been amassed, with victories over Tottenham, Brighton and most recently Nottingham Forest secured along with draws against champions-elect Liverpool and second-placed Arsenal. The form that Everton is that of a team that would be pushing for Champions League qualification.

Unfortunately, it is too late for the Blues to mount a European challenge. Yet Moyes will be eyeing as high a finish as possible to take momentum into the 2025-26 season and underline to any potential transfer targets that a sleeping giant is awakening and beginning to purr.

Fans will be looking at the current table and wondering how high Everton could finish with six games remaining. There are difficult fixtures remaining, with Manchester City visiting Goodison on Saturday, along with games against Champions League-chasing Chelsea and Newcastle United.

A total of 18 points are on offer for the Toffees. If they were to scoop the maximum, that would take them to 56 points. Newcastle currently have that number in fourth.

In truth, finishing above Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will be the starting point. Both are part of the so-called Big Six yet the former are level with Everton and Spurs one adrift. Crystal Palace are five points above Moyes' men and have a game in hand against Newcastle tomorrow night.

Stats-boffins Opta have given their predictions and says that Everton are likely to finish in their current berth of 13th above United and Spurs on 46 points - five below Brentford. In fairness, had that been on offer to anyone of Blue persuasion when Moyes took over, it would have been snaffled.

However, artificial technology tool Grok does believe that there is a chance that 12th could be secured. It said: "Given their current trajectory, Everton are likely to finish in the lower mid-table, probably between 12th and 15th. They’re well clear of the relegation zone, but a lack of consistent attacking output and a tough remaining schedule make a top-half finish unlikely.”