Everton are reportedly facing transfer interest from Bologna for striker Beto, but any sale would leave them with a gaping squad issue.

The 26-year-old arrived last summer from Udinese for a fee of £25.75m (€30m) after netting 10 times in 34 appearances in Italy. He endured a difficult first season as he managed a return of five goals and two assists in 37 games. There were moments that suggested he has some quality that can be unearthed; the solo effort against Newcastle United and the clever finish against Doncaster, for example, proved he can be a handful.

In fairness, it wasn’t the best side to arrive into from an attacking standpoint. Everton were the league’s lowest scorers in open play and struggled to fashion too many clear cut opportunities with any regularity. However, their expected goals saw them rank 12th which demonstrates their poor quality in front of goal, Beto included.

But his overall figures prove that he deserves another season to realise his full potential. Blessed with a strong physique and pace, he ranked highly for tackles, interceptions and aerial battles won. In addition, for strikers, he ranked high for take-ons, shot-creating actions, shots total per game and non-penalty xG - with a better attack around him, he could benefit and find the net with regularity next season.

Yet, Bologna have been linked with a move. Alan Myers of Sky Sports took to X to confirm the news. He wrote: ‘Bologna interested in signing Beto, no indication that Everton would be willing to sell the player, who is contracted up until 2027.’ Given he has three years left on his deal, Everton will not accept any lowers lower than the £25m they paid last summer which is likely out of reach for the Italian club.”

What is interesting about this potential move is that the Italian side are set to compete in the Champions League next season after a stunning campaign under Thiago Motta. Since then, he has left for Juventus, while top striker Joshua Zirkzee has moved to Manchester United - leaving them short in attack. Beto already has experience in Italy and would be joining a club competing at the highest level, which could be a temptation. However, they already have four forwards of varying quality listed in their squad.

Given the club are against selling, they are likely worried about the future of their attack. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is unlikely to sign a new deal and could exit this summer and, if Beto goes, it would only leave youngster Youssef Chermiti. Goals were their biggest issue last season and they need to add some firepower to their attack.

Iliman Ndiaye is a solid purchase who should help elevate their attack behind a central striker, while the links to a dynamic winger such as Wilfried Gnonto is promising. Their interest in Jaden Philogene shows they are looking to add pace in attack and they will need to continue to pursue players of a similar quality. And the same goes for their attack as Beto could well end up being a key figure if Calvert-Lewin leaves.