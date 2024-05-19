Why Jack Harrison and Andre Gomes are missing for Everton vs Arsenal
Everton are missing both Jack Harrison and Andre Gomes for the final game of the Premier League season.
Sean Dyche has named a strong side that is unchanged from beating Sheffield United 1-0 last weekend thanks to a sole Abdoulaye Doucoure header.
However, Arsenal boast a fully-fit starting line-up outside of Bukayo Saka’s absence; the England international limped off against Manchester United last weekend and is replaced by Gabriel Martinelli in a strong attacking front three with Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard.
For Everton, they are without Vitalyi Mykolenko, Nathan Patterson and Dele Alli but there are two other absences to note. Fans will be hoping that the highly-wanted duo of Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana will not be playing their final game for the club against Arsenal. With strong interest from Manchester United, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Arsenal and others, there is a possibility Everton may be forced to sell either one this summer.
In terms of Harrison, he missed out last weekend and misses out again which was confirmed by Dyche during his press conference on Friday. He may have already played his final game for the club as he is contractually set to return to Leeds United at the end of June. However, reports claim they are in talks over a potential deal but nothing is clear yet. Still, he is a big blow given he’s started 25 games on the right wing this season.
For Gomes, he misses his chance to don the Everton shirt for one more time as he is ruled out of the matchday squad. Dyche claimed that he was a doubt and they were waiting to see if he would be available. The Portuguese midfielder’s deal expires at the end of the season and the club has confirmed he will depart after five years at the club.
