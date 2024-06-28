The defender will enter the final year of his contract. | Getty Images

Transfer interest in Everton defender Ben Godfrey opens up an interesting issue for Sean Dyche this summer.

Godfrey was set to enter his final year at the club after rejecting contract advances and interest from both Atalanta and Lyon provides them with a chance to raise some funds instead of losing him for nothing next year. As it stands, the latest news has revealed that Everton have received a £12.7m bid from Lyon - it still falls short of their £15m valuation but it is an increased offer from when Atalanta bid £10m.

Having featured mostly in the back end of the campaign, the 26-year-old found a home at right-back under Dyche as he filled in while Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson suffered injuries. His experience, size and presence helped Everton to maintain their strong defensive record and he managed to find form after a difficult few years.

Yet, with Coleman set to remain another year and Ashley Young also signing on for another season, Dyche is set for depth in the full-back areas. Godfrey failed to break the stronghold at centre-back too as Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski were ever-present figures. But he was certainly ahead of Michael Keane - and if Godfrey is sold it opens up an issue for Dyche and Everton.

Should Godfrey be sold - which looks increasingly likely - it would leave the squad with just Keane as a back-up centre-back. His deal also expires in 2025 and having been only trusted with 710 minutes in all competitions despite suffering new injuries, it is clear reinforcements will be needed.

Interestingly, one centre-back targeted was Jake O’Brien and Lyon are said to be offering him as an incentive to secure Godfrey. The former Crystal Palace player stands tall at 1.97m and has become a key starter for Lyon making 32 appearances last season. Another figure they could target is Hull City’s Jacob Greaves; the Yorkshire club’s failure to secure promotion means there is a chance of persuading the captain to step up to the Premier League.

