Liverpool's Anfield stadium. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool transfer rumours: The club are set to wave goodbye to a few experienced players this week.

Liverpool are set to part ways with a few players this week as contracts officially end on June 30.

The Jurgen Klopp-era has already come to an end following the beginning of Arne Slot’s tenure but all three players leaving the club this week played prominent roles under the former German boss. It also means there are three spaces in Slot’s squad that are free to be filled, whether it is with new additions or promoting youth - it stands as a chance to make a few changes.

Therefore, with the deadline for contracts ending on June 30, we’ve decided to review the three players who are officially set to exit Liverpool this week.

Joel Matip

The defender signed on a free transfer back in 2016 and was a brilliant acquisition given he went on to play over 200 games for the club. Starting in the Champions League final win over Spurs in 2019, he was a consistent and trusted figure for Klopp who played a key role in many trophy successes.

As it stands, he is set to be a free agent but the 32-year-old, who suffered a long-term knee injury last season, will be looking to ease into pre-season after such an extended period of time out. Given he had started nine of the first 14 league games, he should be able to find a starting role somewhere in Europe as a new chapter begins.

Thiago

A gifted technician, he arrived at Anfield as a famed midfielder, known for his high level of ability and flair in midfield. Sadly, injuries were often his downfall as he made just 98 appearances across four seasons. Yet, we were treated to some outstanding moments.

That strike against Porto, the FA Cup semi-final performance against Manchester City and his utterly dominant showing against Man United are standout moments. However, a hip injury suffered at the back end of the previous season bled into last season and he managed just five minutes all season. Hopefully he can regain his fitness and find some form in the twilight of his career.

Adrian

The third-choice keeper has had to bide his time behind Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher, playing 26 times across his time at Anfield. He conceded 36 goals and kept seven clean sheets in total but fans will mostly remember his part in the Champions League knockout defeat to Atletico Madrid.