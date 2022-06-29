Former Manchester United and Chelsea CEO Peter Kenyon is leading a consortium funded by Maciek Kaminski to purcahse Everton from Farhad Moshiri.

Peter Kenyon will ‘inherit the same problems’ that Farhad Moshiri currently has at Everton.

That's according to Simon Jordan, anyway, as a US-based consortium continues talks to purchase the Toffees.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Telegraph reports that Maciek Kaminski, whose family are bankrolling the investment, wants the takeover to be completed by the time Everton travel to the States for their pre-season tour. They play Minnesota United on Thursday 21 July.

The Blues are currently in a precarious financial position, having racked up losses of £371.8 million over the past three years.

As a result, Everton are now working closely with the Premier League to ensure they're compliant with profit and sustainability rules.

What’s been said

And speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan claims that Kenyon's group will not be able to 'inject transfer funds' if the takeover does go through.

The ex-Crystal Palace chairman said: “Moshiri, I believe, would potentially like an exit. Not an exit for nothing, one that perhaps gets him some of his money back - or [Alisher] Usamanov's money or whoever's money it is.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

“Perhaps the key to that is the funding of the stadium.

“Going into Everton's overall position, which is part of the discussion, Peter Kenyon will inherit the same problems Moshiri has got.

“He can come in but he can't inject transfer funds in there because they've got to get themselves under control.

“There will be some real debate about their accounts. We've covered this previously about the ability to move the £372m worth of losses in the three years into a sustainable position of £105 million by having a whole raft of what I would consider slightly dubious allowable adjustments - i.e. factoring in huge losses as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Here's the bit I can't get my head around; the argument is players have lost value as a result of the pandemic so they should have allowable adjustments for some perceived value of players that may never have been received in the transfer market but is an allowable adjustment but brings Everton back into the situation where they're part of the guidelines.

“My understanding is they're not going to be sanctioned with points or penalties but guidelines imposed upon them on how they can buy or sell players.

“They don't have a free market and can't buy whoever they see fit to, they've got to have a bit of control about who they sell or buy.”

‘A door opener’

The consortium have reportedly agreed to ensure Everton's new £500 million Bramley-Moore Dock stadium will be built.

Jordan believes that may be a 'door opener' to Moshiri agreeing to a sale.

He added: “The key to the Kenyon-led consortium is they've alighted on the fact that the stadium needs to be funded and made that centre stage.

“They've turned around and said: ‘We can fund that’. That's a door opener.

“Behind that is what is their motivation for buying it? I still keep asking the question to myself what Todd Boehly's motivation is to buying Chelsea - £2.5 billion to buy a football you. You must want a return and you're doing it through private equity money - you must want a return.