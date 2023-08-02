Everton fans are reacting to the news that Jordan Pickford has been stripped of the vice-captaincy role in favour of James Tarkowski this season.

The news comes following the 1-0 pre-season victory over Stoke City. Manager Sean Dyche spoke on the change explaining that with the serious injury suffered by Seamus Coleman at the end of last season, the club needs a leader on the pitch in his absence.

Of course, Coleman will remain as club captain, but Tarkowski will take over the reigns in his absence. It makes sense given that the former Burnley centre-back played every single game in the league last season and is a reliable and experienced Premier League campaigner at 30 years of age.

Dyche has reverted to a player he knows inside out in Tarkowski - a no-nonsense defender who has proven he can be in that leadership role and who has already helped to steer the club away from relegation last season.

The decision has seen Pickford removed as vice-captain - a decision that has seen Everton engage in heated discussion on social media.

Perhaps the England number one could feel slightly aggrieved. After all, it’s only been a few months since he penned a new four-and-a-half-year contract, which is set to keep him at the club until 2027, ensuring he continues to be a key player.

One fan said: ‘Stripping Pickford of the vice captaincy is a disgrace I think. The loyalty that man’s shown us for years is on par with the loyalty Baines and Coleman have showed Everton. He always steps up when everyone else is bottled up. I love Tarkowski but that’s the wrong move I think.’

Another said: ‘Wrong decision imo. Love Tarkowski but he was vice-captain two season ago in a team that got relegated. Pickford has developed into a leader and consistent performer for us with the armband and this could harm his confidence. Think the drawbacks outweigh the potential benefits.’

However, one gave an alternative point of view: ‘Correct decision. Keeper should not be captain. We want our captain to be in the refs ear, to challenge decisions etc. How often do you want JP running up the pitch and then being out of his goal?’

Whilst one fan simply couldn’t care less: ‘Jesus we’ll moan about absolutely anything!’

Pickford went on to hold the vice-captain role for the entirety of last season and, despite the fact that Tarkowski only wore the armband on occasion for Dyche in the past at Burnley, he will given a chance to do so this season.