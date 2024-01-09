Jarrad Branthwaite is reportedly being watched by Real Madrid after his starring form for Everton this season.

The 21-year-old centre-back has made a brilliant impression after returning from a successful loan spell at PSV Eindhoven last season. Despite making just 13 Everton appearances before this season, he has settled back into the Premier League effortlessly and is often been a standout in Sean Dyche's side so far during the campaign.

His form was so good that he was rewarded with a new deal, one that was aimed at warding off potential suitors as he put pen to paper on a four-year-deal which will keep him at the club until 2027, unless a huge offer comes in.

That offer could come from the La Liga giants Real Madrid who, according to the Daily Mail, are keeping tabs on the youngster's progress at Goodison Park. The report claims that Real are searching for defensive additions for next summer due to the serious long-term injuries suffered by duo Eder Militao and David Alaba. They boast the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Nacho, but other than that, they are limited and Branthwaite would be something for both the present and the future.

It's no coincidence that Los Blancos are interested; former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was the one to give Branthwaite his debut for the Toffees back in 2020 and it is clear he has an admiration for the defender who has made 17 starts in the league this season.

Alongside James Tarkowski, the pair have been a great match and have been key in securing eight Premier League wins which would championed even more if the club was sat in 12th place rather than 17th due to the 10-point deduction. But, despite that, they have clearly been two of Dyche's best performers so far.

His poise and composure is something that will attract many clubs as well as his physical make-up of six foot four which is also combined with long legs and a quickness that helps him compete with the best attackers in the league. Furthermore, being left footed also helps to raise his value, given how few left-footed centre-backs are available at the top level which makes him a rare commodity.