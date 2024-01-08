The FA Cup fourth round draw took place on Monday evening and both Merseyside clubs were involved.

Liverpool will face Norwich City or Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup fourth round while Everton could be set for a tie against Luton Town or Bolton if they beat Crystal Palace in their third round replay.

The draw for the FA Cup fourth round took place on Monday evening, ahead of the final third-round tie in which which Athletic hosted Manchester United. Liverpool were ball number three in the pot while ball 17 was allotted to Crystal Palace or Everton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp's side came out on top in the pick of the third-round ties, beating Premier League title rivals Arsenal 2-0 on Sunday. The deadlock was broken on 80 minutes via a Jakub Kiwior own-goal before Luis Diaz made it two in added-time.

They have been rewarded with a home tie against lower-league opposition, with Norwich and Bristol set to play a replay next week. Norwich are currently 13th in the Championship while Rovers are 10th in League One.

Everton kicked off the third round with a trip to Crystal Palace and came away with a hard-fought 0-0 draw, despite losing Dominic Calvert-Lewin to a controversial red card - which has since been appealed - with 11 minutes remaining.

Roy Hodgson's Palace will head to Goodison Park on Wednesday, January 17 for the replay and the winner of that game now knows they will host one of Luton or Bolton - who drew 0-0 on Sunday- at Goodison Park. Luton are currently one place behind Sean dyche's side in the Premier League while Bolton currently sit second in League One,

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool's recent FA Cup history has been mixed, to say the least. They won the competition in 2021/2022 but failed to make it past round four in the two editions either side.