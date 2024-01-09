Most valuable player: Amadou Onana (£43.3m)

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has become a transfer target for multiple clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona in recent weeks.

Onana, 22, is a key figure at Everton and has been brilliant under Sean Dyche this season but he has been earmarked as a future star thanks to his vast potential that he has shown ever since breaking into the Lille side and now the transfer links are starting to heat up as the January transfer window continues.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a result, we've decided to look at what has been said in the past from Onana himself about a move away, as well as what the Arsenal and Everton managers have revealed about transfer plans and what the future could hold.

Amadou Onana

The Belgium international had previously opened up on his career and his future in an interview in September claiming that he was fully focused on the task at hand with Everton but insinuated that he would wait and see for his next step. “Football is all about timing. You have to know how to seize opportunities when they present themselves. I had changed clubs every summer transfer window in recent seasons, but sometimes you have to know how to slow down and be patient. Now I am fully focused on my task with Everton.”

However, he also spoke how he enjoyed being around high-quality players at international level away from Everton, which also suggested he would welcome a move away. “I’m not going to say that it [international duty] is my main source of motivation because I take very seriously the task that I have with Everton, namely, to help the club to survive. But I must admit that this change in atmosphere and finding a team with high quality players changes the mood. Mentally, it does me a lot of good.”

Mikel Arteta

Advertisement

Advertisement

“My job is to improve our players and get better results with the players we have. We have to change momentum, that’s for sure, and we need our players and we need our people as well. In the difficult moments, we stick together and get behind those players that, in my opinion, deserve so much. They appreciate that and we stick together and do what we have done in the past. There is nothing new, results will come and enjoyment will come.”

Sean Dyche

The Everton manager has been very complimentary of the midfielder this season, often praising his strong performances across what has been a mixed season to date. He hasn't spoken about a potential move away but has previously stated that he has a 'massive future' ahead of him.