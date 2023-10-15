Everton target ‘yet to decide’ on future amid Northern Ireland international links
Everton are currently sat in 16th place in the Premier League table
Everton are three points above the drop zone during the current international break. Sean Dyche’s side have picked up seven points from their first eight games.
They beat Bournemouth 3-0 at home in their last outing. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...
International was eyed
According to The Athletic, Everton monitored Shea Charles’ situation at Manchester City before his switch to Southampton. The Northern Ireland international was a player who the Toffees looked at in the last transfer window but he ended up going elsewhere.
In addition, the same report suggests the Merseyside outfit were one of a few clubs interested in Southampton’s Carlos Alcaraz when he was at Racing Club. However, they weren’t able to match the Saints’ offer for the midfielder and he has since slipped into the Championship.
Target latest
Everton-linked Kalvin Phillips is ‘yet to decide’ whether to leave Manchester City in the January transfer window, according to a report by The Mirror. The England international has struggled to make an impact at the Etihad Stadium since joining the champions from Leeds United in the summer of 2022 and has fallen out of favour under Pep Guardiola.
The 27-year-old has made 23 appearances for City in all competitions to date, two of which have come in this campaign. His penned a six-year contract but his chances of nailing down a regular first-team spot are slim due to the abundance of competition he has for his position.