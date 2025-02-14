Liverpool vs Wolves team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Anfield.

Liverpool will be hoping they can bounce back to winning ways when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield on Sunday.

It’s been a rarity the Reds have not proven victorious in two successive games. But a shock 1-0 loss to Plymouth in the FA Cup fourth round was followed up with a 2-2 draw against Everton in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Arne Slot’s side missed out on a chance to go nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table. But a draw in isolation was a good result and they are seven above second-placed Arsenal.

Liverpool are heavy favourites to defeat Wolves, who are in the thick of a relegation battle. The Molineux outfit are two points above the drop zone but have won their previous two matches, most recently earning a 2-0 triumph against Blackburn in the FA Cup fourth round.

Reds head coach Slot is set to be in the dugout for the game despite being given a red card after the Everton draw. He has yet to be charged by the Football Association and can appeal if he is given a touchline ban. But there will be several members of the Liverpool squad who cannot feature and Wolves’ injury situation is worse. Ahead of the game, here’s the latest team news for both sides.

Liverpool team news

Curtis Jones - out

The midfielder has to serve a one-match ban after being sent-off following full-time against Everton. Jones had made an impact from the bench as he played his part in Mo Salah’s goal. A Premier League statement said: “Abdoulaye Doucoure and Curtis Jones were both sent off for two bookable offences in Everton's 2-2 draw with Liverpool. The pair will each serve one-match bans.

“Doucoure will sit out Everton's upcoming Premier League encounter with Crystal Palace, while Jones is suspended for the first of Liverpool's Matchweek 25 games, versus Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Joe Gomez - out

The versatile defender has a recurrence of a hamstring issue and he could need surgery, according to The Times. It’s a big blow for Liverpool’s longest-serving first-team member.

Tyler Morton - out

The midfielder has been forced to undergo a shoulder operation. Morton has been on the fringes of things this season and not played in the Premier League.

Cody Gakpo - doubt

The forward suffered a knock against Everton and must be assessed. Gakpo has fired 16 goals so far this season.

Wolves team news

Yerson Mosquera - out

The centre-back ruptured his ACL last September and is still on the comeback trail

Sasa Kalajdzic - out

The striker suffered an ACL injury during a loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt last month and is still to return.

Enso Gonzalez Medina - out

The winger picked up a serious knee injury during pre-season and is still to play this campaign.

Hee-Chan Hwang - major doubt

The versatile forward was forced off in the win over Blackburn and required assessment. Given the nature of his issue, he may be unlikely to play.

Jorgen Strand Larsen - doubt

The Celta Vigo loanee has been available for the previous two games with a thigh issue.

Boubacar Traore - doubt

The defensive midfielder is coming towards the end of a long-term knee issue but much will depend on whether he is ready to return to action.