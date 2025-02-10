Everton vs Liverpool team news ahead of the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Goodison Park gets set to host its final Merseyside derby on Wednesday.

Everton welcome Liverpool to the Grand Old Lady for the final time. There have been 119 meetings in total - with both outfits winning 42. The bragging rights are on the line yet again, with the fixture taking place two months after it was originally scheduled. Storm Darragh postponed the encounter in December - and things have changed since.

There is a new manager who will be in the Goodison dugout. Sean Dyche was sacked last month - and David Moyes returned. He has alleviated the Blues’ fears of Premier League relegation after recording three successive victories.

Everton team news

But Moyes - who won four derbies during his first spell as Everton boss between 2002-2013 - knows there is still a long way to go to ensure a dogfight is avoided and his side go into the game after a 2-0 FA Cup fourth-round loss to AFC Bournemouth.

The Toffees’ injury situation has changed markedly in recent weeks. Beto is the only fit striker after Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Armando Broja (ankle) and Youssef Chermiti (thigh) suffered injuries. In addition, Orel Mangala - on loan from Lyon - won’t play again after rupturing his ACL and versatile forward Dwight McNeil is recovering from knee surgery.

Everton could also be without three full-backs against Liverpool. Seamus Coleman continues to be troubled by a calf issue and Vitalii Mykolenko missed the Bournemouth reverse for a similar reason. In addition, Nathan Patterson was absent with a hamstring complaint. Speaking after the game, Moyes said on Mykolenko and Patterson: “It was only Myko felt his calf this morning when I saw him. We had the chance we could change it and it was easy enough yet. I have no idea yet of the outcome but he just felt it a bit tight.

“He [Patterson] felt his hamstring in training. That's why he wasn't here, he had a tight hamstring. I would think Wednesday would be too soon for him probably.”

Liverpool team news

Liverpool have the chance to go nine points clear at the summit of the Premier League with a win over Everton. But the FA Cup will definitely not be heading to Merseyside as they suffered a shock 1-0 loss at the hands of Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle.

Reds head coach Arne Slot rested a plethora of key players but lost Joe Gomez to an injury within 11 minutes at Home Park. In addition, Curtis Jones could not be used from the bench because of a fitness issue while Trent Alexander-Arnold faces a race to be fit. The Liverpool vice-captain has missed the previous two matches. Tyler Morton (shoulder) is unavailable for the coming weeks.

Slot told reporters: "I am not too sure. I am not too sure if it was the same leg, but I haven't had time to ask him. It was clear, I think we all know which moment he felt a bit insecure about [it] because he didn't sprint back fully.

"Then he said, 'I am not 100 per cent sure and I am afraid if I make one extra sprint things will go wrong.' It's not torn I assume, but it didn't feel good for him. That was a bit of a blow because Curtis Jones was on the bench, but he came to me this morning and said, 'I don't think I am fully recovered yet' as well after the training session of yesterday.

"That all of a sudden led to the fact we were with a few more youngsters on the pitch than was the idea before the game, but still there was enough quality on the pitch to get a better result than this."