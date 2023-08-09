Liverpool continue to navigate their way through a tough transfer window as the new season approaches.

Liverpool continue their hunt for new midfield and defensive options this summer as they scramble for reinforcements ahead of the new Premier League season. Surprisingly though, they’ve also been linked to a couple of new forwards as well. Despite the engine room being their priority, the Reds have been mentioned on the attacking rumour mill, with LASK’s Keito Nakamura reportedly on the radar.

Of course, Jurgen Klopp really isn’t short on options in front of goal, but that hasn’t stopped the club pondering potential new signings across the front three. Nakamura is certainly an impressive target but hardly a player who should be at the forefront of Liverpool’s focus as they continue to be without an experienced natural defensive midfielder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With that being said, it seems as though any interest in the Japanese star is due to end anyway as the player himself has waved away the opportunity. According to a recent Mohamed Toubache-Ter tweet, Liverpool wanted to sign Nakamura and then loan him out straight away but the player has ‘refused’ this approach.

He is also ‘not interested’ in a move to Reims, who have enquired about the winger’s services. Instead, Nakamura ‘only wants Lille’, who are in talks with signing him this summer but reportedly ‘cannot move’ on the deal.

It makes sense that Nakamura wasn’t fond of Liverpool’s plan, considering he tallied an impressive 17 goals and eight assists across all competitions for LASK last season. But, given the fact the 23-year-old only really plays on the left, he would be up against serious competition at Anfield.