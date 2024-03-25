Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker insists he has never seen anything like the passing range shown by Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the right-back's strengths perfect for Liverpool's style of play.

Walker and Alexander-Arnold will be teammates at this summer's European Championships but remain Premier League rivals for the time being, with Manchester City and Liverpool set for another title fight alongside Arsenal. Just one point separates all three teams going into the final 10 games of the season in what looks set to be a tight and tense three-way battle.

City and Liverpool have been rivals for several intense years, with each club's style a perfect reflection of respective managers Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp. That difference can most clearly be seen at right-back and Walker insists his opposite number at Anfield is as good as they come and a perfect fit for his side.

“Trent is a quarterback at right-back," Walker told Rio Ferdinand's FIVE YouTube show. "I’ve never seen anyone pass the ball like it. Left, right foot, snow on it when it needs to have snow on it, or ping straight to the chest.

“The way Liverpool play where it’s very transitional, German manager, it’s a process to get up to the goal [for us], but Liverpool are very direct with their football. I’m not saying it’s a long ball team. But when you’ve got Salah on the right-hand side and you’re whipping that ball down his right-hand side, that’s what Trent’s very, very good at.

“I think people come at him for defending. But people can come at me for my crossing. Let’s just say that. I don’t think anyone’s going to really have the finished article. I think he’s improved massively on his defending, I think it comes with age as well.”

Alexander-Arnold was not named in the England squad for the current international break after sustaining knee ligament damage in February, but the right-back is hoping to return early next month and is expected to be in the squad for Euro 2024. Walker has been forced to withdraw from the current set up after picking up an issue in the friendly defeat to Brazil.