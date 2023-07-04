The UK property market is going through a difficult time and this is how neighbourhoods frequented by Premier League stars are being affected.

Premier League arrivals this summer will find themselves shopping for a UK home in a precarious property market. While strained mortgage rates may not affect the big-money earners too much, property prices across the country are fluctuating as knock-on effects are felt.

Liverpool and Everton stars are known to reside in the luxury homes of Formby or make the journey out to Cheshire's countryside for some peace and quiet.

Those property hotspots have seen a significant rise in price over the past 12 months and it's a similar story in Newcastle as the Magpies return to the Champions League. Meanwhile, multi-million-pound homes in London continue to see their eye-watering prices boosted.

However, some other areas known to be sought out by Premier League football stars at clubs including Wolves and one of last season’s relegated sides, Leeds, are seeing prices fall.

Using the latest data from the UK House Price Index, we look at how prices in the Premier League property hotspot neighbourhoods have changed between 2021 and 2022, based on teams in the top flight last season.

1 . Tettenhall South, Wolverhampton - -11.9% Prices are falling in Tettenhall despite The Athletic reporting that Wolves stars created a ‘Portugal in the West Midlands’ by all buying around the area. Average property price - £251,000 Photo: Google Streetview

2 . Wetherby West, Leeds - -11.3% Leeds United players are known to live in Wetherby and ex boss Marcelo Bielsa was also known to live there, although prices have dropped since his departure. Average property price - £386,000 Photo: Google Streetview

3 . Shenstone, Stonnall & Little Aston, Lichfield - -11.1% There are a lot of private roads in Little Aston for Aston Villa stars to browse. Pepe Reina, Gabriel Agbonlahor and Roy Hodgson are just some names who have chosen the area but prices are currently dropping. Average property price - £480,000. Photo: Google Streetview

4 . Wilmslow Town, Cheshire East - -10.6% Wilmslow is included in the Cheshire Golden Triangle, property hunting ground for Manchester United and Manchester City stars but prices are dropping. Average property price - £433,500 Photo: Google Streetview