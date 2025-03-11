Liverpool vs PSG team news ahead of the Champions League last-16 second leg at Anfield.

Arne Slot is set to get his first experience of a white-hot European night at Anfield.

Of course, wins over Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen produced crackling atmospheres. But knockout games in the Champions League always take the noise to even higher levels. Kopites know the role they will need to play to help pull their team to victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 second-leg tie.

Liverpool head into the game with a 1-0 aggregate lead. The advantage is precious but slender. Given the attacking potency that PSG displayed in the opening affair in the French capital last week, the Reds know they are in for a stern examination. Slot’s side’s win in Paris was the perfect example of a smash-and-grab performance. Liverpool had to soak up immense pressure and conceded 27 shots - with goalkeeper Alisson Becker recording nine saves before Harvey Elliott’s 87th-minute goal.

Liverpool team news

The Reds will need the crowd behind them and as many players available as possible. Indeed, they have been handed a boost, with Cody Gakpo set to be back in the squad. The forward has fired 16 goals this season - only Mo Salah has netted more for the Reds - and his involvement is significant for Liverpool. Slot has confirmed that Gakpo will be among the substitutes, at a minimum.

It means that Slot will be missing two defenders in Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez. The pair have respective hamstring injuries.

However, Liverpool have five players who are walking a disciplinary tightrope. UEFA rules mean that anyone who has pick up three bookings before the quarter-final stage must serve a one-match ban. Alexis Mac Allister has already been forced to miss a game, which was the 1-0 win over Girona in the league phase.

Centre-back duo Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, and Harvey Elliott go into the game on two bookings respectively. In addition, with Mac Allister now being cautioned four times, he runs the risk of another one-game ban. Yet the potential consequences for a yellow card are unlikely to be considered should a foul to stop a counter-attack be required.

PSG team news

PSG have no fresh concerns heading to Merseyside after they confirmed their 22-man squad. Luis Enrique’s side are Ligue 1 champions-elect and earned a comprehensive 4-1 win over Rennes last weekend.

Captain Marquinhos was rested completely for that triumph, while Fabio Ruiz and No.1 goalkeeper Giorgi Donnarumma were unused substitutes. Talisman Ousmane Dembele came off the bench to fire a late double, with Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, Achraf Hakimi and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also being afforded respite somewhat as they came off the bench.