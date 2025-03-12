Liverpool, Arsenal and Man United have all been linked with a move for Viktor Gyokeres.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have reportedly been handed a boost should they wish to pursue a deal for Viktor Gyokeres this summer, reports suggest.

The Sweden international is enjoying another prolific campaign for Sporting CP. Last season, Gyokeres plundered 43 goals in 50 games but is on track to pale that tally this time around. He has scored 39 times in 40 appearances as Sporting top the Portuguese table by three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is no surprise that Gyokeres is being linked with a switch in the summer transfer window. Given the numbers that the 26-year-old has put up, he’s said to be wanted by a plethora of top European clubs. Manchester United have unsurprisingly been mentioned as a potential suitor, with manager Ruben Amorim working with Gyokeres at Sporting.

However, a report in Portugal claims that the former Coventry City marksman is not keen on a switch to Old Trafford. While Gyokeres is suggested to have his eyes set on the Premier League, moving to United is not something he covets. A Bola claims that Liverpool are among the clubs who he would be interested in joining along with Arsenal and Manchester City.

Price tag

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that €65 million could be enough to sign Gyokeres. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said: "The package that Sporting could accept, could be around €65m to €75m.

"That's a very good price for one of the best strikers in Europe in terms of numbers. All the top clubs in Europe are going very strong for Gyokeres in the summer. I've been informed this price could be enough to land him. Many clubs are exploring the situation and are ready to present their project to Viktor Gyokeres."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nunez future

Liverpool head into the summer with the future of Darwin Nunez uncertain. The striker has been at Anfield since July 2022 having arrived from Benfica for what could become a club-record £85 million fee.

However, Nunez has struggled to find consistency during his time at Anfield. His form has stuttered and this season, he has been down the pecking order of Arne Slot’s attack. During Liverpool’s charge towards the Premier League title, Nunez has managed only eight starts. In total, he has scored seven times in 37 games.

Liverpool head coach Slot admitted earlier this week that he has failed to get the best out of Nunez. He said: “Darwin is a striker we have to use in a certain way and we were not able yet to bring the best out of him this season. Against Accrington Stanley again you saw he has a lot of pace but, unfortunately for him, most teams sit back a lot against us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you look back at the goals he scored for us, I remember the one against [Aston] Villa when he went around the goalkeeper on a fast break, that is his main strength – he has other qualities as well – but we are still working on getting him in the best possible positions against a low block. That involves the right timings, the right crosses, the right position to start from and making the right run.”