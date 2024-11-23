49% of Liverpool fans believe Premier League star should be their new left-back

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer news has suggested that Liverpool are targeting a new left-back.

Liverpool fans have told us that they want to see a new left-back at the club within the next two transfer windows.

Andy Robertson, 30, and Kostas Tsimikas, 28, have been working in tandem this season under Arne Slot as the new manager has often interchanged them across games and competitions. In the past, Robertson was regarded as one of the best in his position in world football but his best days look to be behind him.

Yet, he remains of a very high level. On the other hand, Tsimikas has never had this standing at the club across four years and he is playing the best football of his Liverpool career to date as he enters his prime. And yet, the fans have told Liverpool World, via our weekly poll, that the majority who voted want to see a change - with two standout options emerging from the Premier League.

31%: No-one; Robertson and Tsimikas are good enough!

For now, that may well ring true. Rotating both has ensured that the team isn’t weakened and that whoever plays is fresh and raring to go. Both are adept at getting forward and both often take set-pieces such as corners and have good delivery from out wide.

Plus, they are both well versed in Liverpool’s style of play and in terms of chemistry with their teammates. They are also in decent contract positions, for now, that they can see out the season with the duo, before then making any other plans - which is the most likely outcome.

49%: Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth)

Kerkez, 21, has been in the news recently with Fabrizio Romano confirming Liverpool’s interest in the defender. Having impressed under Andoni Iraola, he is a solid option who is technically strong and a capable defender.

Their former sporting director (Richard Hughes, now at Liverpool) originally brought him to England and he knows the player well. “Liverpool are doing the same. Liverpool director Richard Hughes knows the player well and the excellent skills and excellent qualities of the player, so they are monitoring Kerkez,” said Romano.

“For Liverpool, for sure he is a player they appreciate. For sure they like him, but before saying they are going for him, we have to wait.”

20%: Rayan Ait-Nouri (Wolves)

The Wolves defender has strongly developed in recent years and has become a threatening attacking left-back, blessed with quick feet and an eye for goal. While defensively he has failed to inspire at times, he looks like someone more than capable of playing for a top club given not many left-backs possess his technical quality.

Ait-Nouri, 23, has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester City and one report has claimed Liverpool have been eyeing him for a while. His arrival would mean the exit of one of the current two left-backs but if Liverpool want someone who is strong going forward, there may not be anyone better in the league at left-back.