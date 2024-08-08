Liverpool boss Arne Slot will be eager to see the club spring into action before the transfer window closes on August 30 | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: Liverpool are yet to sign a player but they still have players who could exit.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s pre-season has been successful given their results and the fact that their squad has looked fit and adapted to Arne Slot’s style rather quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they remain the only side in Europe’s top five leagues to not sign a player and it has left fans worried. Not only that, there are players in the final years of their deals, multiple youngsters who could depart and questions over fringe players. With that in mind, we’ve decided to look at which players’ futures need to be analysed and make some educated guesses over whether they will remain with the first-team squad this season and which will leave.

Sepp van den Berg - Leave

The Dutchman’s name has been linked with a whole host of clubs off the back of a successful loan at Mainz last season. As it stands, he has up to six clubs chasing him from the Bundesliga and he has developed a strong reputation in Germany. While he has impressed during pre-season and he could stay, if a bid comes in around £20m-25m, then he will depart.

Joe Gomez - Stay

Subject to interest from Newcastle United, the club seemingly value him around £45m. Given his versatility last season, that’s probably a fair price. Capable of playing across either full-back position, as well as centre-back, Gomez is still only 27 and has bags of experience and should suit Slot’s system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Virgil van Dijk - Stay

Similar to a few players, he is also in the final year of his deal. He did make some comments regarding his future after the Euros but he looks set to stay for this season - and any decisions over his future will be made down the line.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Stay

He has entered the final year of his deal and interest has been reported from Real Madrid but he is likely to enter contract talks in the coming months. Set to be a key player for years to come, the sooner he signs, the better.

Tyler Morton - Leave

One player who could depart is Morton; he has enjoyed back-to-back loans in the Championship and was impressive at Hull City last season. He was a part of the pre-season tour and featured in all three games in the USA. Clubs have registered an interest, including RB Salzburg where Pep Lijnders is the manager, and he could leave with a few weeks to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Doak - Leave

The 18-year-old suffered a horrible long-term injury last season and has returned to full fitness after a strong pre-season. He has been linked with exits on loan and on a permanent deal. It will be difficult to see remaining around the first-team squad and it looks like the newly-promoted sides are interested in moves.

Loading....

Nat Phillips - Leave

His deal expires next summer and there has been no reports of a move away. Yet, he should be allowed to leave and form a career elsewhere after two loan spells last season. He may leave on loan and then depart the club on a free transfer next summer but, either way, he won’t be a part of the first-team squad.

Fabio Carvalho - Leave

Despite being a key figure during pre-season and netting against Manchester United and Arsenal, he has been linked with a move away. There is no clear path for him to start this season with such a deep midfield and attack. Interest is there from Leicester City and Southampton and he could leave and be a key figure elsewhere.