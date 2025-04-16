Leicester vs Liverpool team news. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images202

Liverpool vs Leicester team news ahead of the Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium.

Liverpool can move within three points of claiming the Premier League title when they travel to Leicester City on Sunday (4.30pm BST).

The silverware is on the verge of returning to the Anfield trophy cabinet - but the Reds know the job is not yet done. They still need a total of six points to claim a record-equalling 20th English championship.

There is a chance that the title could be won against Leicester. If Arsenal suffer defeat by Ipswich Town earlier in the afternoon then a victory at the King Power Stadium will indeed see Arne Slot clinch the gong in his first season.

Liverpool’s performance levels have dropped somewhat of late, though. They edged a 2-1 triumph over West Ham United last weekend, with Virgil van Dijk heading home an 89th-minute winner.

The Reds will head into the Leicester clash as firm favourites. The Foxes look set to be relegated back to the Championship as they are 17 points adrift of safety. But they did battle to a 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous game and will want to at least finish the campaign strongly.

Slot has already insisted that Liverpool not underestimate their opponents. The Reds boss said at his post-West Ham press conference: “We face Leicester and everybody can talk, talk, talk but what I saw is that for the first time in 11 games they scored two goals and got a result, so they probably have a bit more confidence going into the game now. We've shown in the last 32 games that there have only been two or three wins that were quite comfortable, but the rest of them were very, very, very hard work and that's our only focus, that's my only focus: winning a game of football.”

Ahead of the clash, here is a look at the current team news for both sides.

Liverpool team news

Trent Alexander-Arnold - doubt

The vice-captain is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered in the Champions League defeat by PSG a month ago. He has been spotted back in training but may need more time to build strength and fitness.

Joe Gomez - out

The versatile defender continues to recover from hamstring surgery he underwent in February. There are hopes that Gomez could be back for the season's finale.

Darwin Nunez - minor doubt

The Uruguay international was absent against West Ham after not feeling well in the build-up. If Nunez is recovered then he should be back in the match-day squad.

Leicester team news

Facundo Buonanotte - return

The winger has been one of Leicester's shining lights this season. On loan from Brighton, he could not face his parent club last week but should return to the fold.

Victor Kristiansen - return

The left-back did not play against Brighton because of personal reasons. The Dane is another who Leicester believe will be back in the squad.

Wout Faes - minor doubt

The defender was unavailable against Brighton but van Nistelrooy believes that Faes should be available to face Liverpool.

Harry Winks - doubt

The midfielder has been absent from Leicester's past three games because of an alleged disciplinary matter. It remains to be seen whether Winks will make a return.

Jeremy Monga - doubt

Became the second-youngster player in Premier League history when coming off the bench in a 3-0 loss to Newcastle aged 15 years, 271 days old. He had a knock to the ankle for the Brighton draw so did not travel.