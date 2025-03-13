9 players who could miss Liverpool's Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United

Liverpool vs Newcastle team news ahead of the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Liverpool aim to win the the Carabao Cup for a record-extending 11th time when they face Newcastle United at Wembley on Sunday (16.30 GMT).

The Reds have claimed the competition 10 times and are the defending champions, having defeated Chelsea in last season’s showpiece. Arne Slot has the chance to claim a piece of silverware in his maiden campaign as boss - although fans are hoping two trophies will be added to the Anfield cabinet.

Liverpool top the Premier League by 15 points and it’s a reason why they are favourites to beat Newcastle, who have not claimed a piece of silverware since 1955. When the two sides met at Anfield last month, the Reds eased to a 2-0 win.

However, Slot’s troops head to the capital against the backdrop of a gruelling encounter against PSG in the Champions League. Liverpool lost the last-16 tie on penalties and exerting plenty of energy during the game, while they lost a couple of players.

Newcastle do not have a full complement of players to select from, however. Ahead of the game, here’s an early look at the early team news for both outfits.

Liverpool team news

Conor Bradley - out

The right-back is currently on the comeback from a hamstring issue that has kept him out for around three weeks. Bradley has been omitted from Northern Ireland’s squad for the international break later this month, which is a telling sign he’s still not ready for action.

Joe Gomez - out

The versatile defender is still very much working his way back from hamstring surgery he underwent last month. There is hope that Gomez can be back for the season’s finale.

Tyler Morton - out

The midfielder has played three times on the road to Wembley. But he will not be involved at the national stadium as he recovers from a shoulder operation.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - major doubt

The Liverpool vice-captain fell awkwardly on his ankle against PSG and could not continue. Slot has admitted that he does not expect Alexander-Arnold to be fit to feature against Newcastle.

Ibrahima Konate - minor doubt

The centre-back was forced off in extra-time against PSG. Slot was hopeful that Konate only had cramp given how much energy he expended but he will still need to be assessed.

Newcastle team news

Anthony Gordon - out

The former Everton winger, who was a boyhood Liverpool fan, will miss out as he serves the second of a three-match suspension.

Lewis Hall - out

The left-back has been highly impressed for the Magpies this term. But after their loss at Anfield last month, Hall sustained an ankle problem and has had surgery.

Sven Botman - out

The key centre-half has had a frustrating time with injuries lately. Botman recovered from a 10-month ACL absence but has had to have surgery for a fresh knee complaint.

Jamall Lascelles - out

The Newcastle club captain is still working his way back from a long-term knee problem.