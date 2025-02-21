9 players who could miss Liverpool's clash against Man City as surgery confirmed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Man City vs Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s quest to be crowned Premier League champions faces another stern test when they travel to Manchester City on Sunday (4.30pm GMT).

The Reds are still in command to add a 20th title to the Anfield trophy cabinet. But they missed out on a chance to move 10 points clear at the summit of the table when being held to a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means Liverpool have dropped points in four of their eight league games since the turn of the year - albeit not losing any. But the Reds can not give second-placed Arsenal too much hope that they can be caught. Head coach Arne Slot said: “I think if you go away at Villa that’s always a difficult fixture. If you start the season you say, ‘Oh, Villa away, that’s a difficult one, [Manchester] City away, that’s a difficult one,’ so performance-wise, not a dip at all today in my opinion, but you might disagree.

“And what we must not do, and have done a bit too often now, is that we don’t get what we deserve and if you look at all the chances, if you put them in a row from us and them, I think it’s clear which team should have won this game and we must not make a habit out of that because it happened a bit too much now. Still, we are eight points clear with Arsenal [having] a game in hand.”

City, meanwhile, are enduring a nightmare campaign by their own standards. The title has been relinquished and they are out of the Champions League after crashing out of the knockout play-off phase at the hands of Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola’s side suffered a 3-1 second-leg loss in the Spanish capital to lose 6-3 on aggregate.

But City are still plenty dangerous as they pursue a top-four finish - as displayed by thrashing Newcastle United 4-0 last weekend. And given there is a modern-day rivalry between the Etihad Stadium side and Liverpool, having had several fascinating races to be crowned champions, there will be a bit of needle. In the reverse fixture at Anfield, Liverpool earned a 2-0 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both outfits have injury issues ahead of the meeting. Ahead of the showdown, here’s the latest.

Man City team news

Rodri - out

The midfielder is sidelined with a long-term ACL injury and City have missed his presence in the engine room.

Manuel Akanji - out

The defender won’t play again this season after being forced to have surgery.

Oscar Bobb - out

The 21-year-old hasn’t made a single appearance this season.

John Stones - doubt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The England international was forced off early in the Madrid defeat. City now have an anxious wait as to whether Stones will miss a period of games.

Erling Haaland - minor doubt

Guardiola claimed that the striker was not risked against Real after feeling ‘discomfort’. Haaland sustained a knee problem in City’s 4-0 win over Newcastle last weekend but it was not feared his problem was serious.

Liverpool team news

Conor Bradley - out

The right-back had to come off against Villa despite coming on as a substitute 20 minutes earlier. Slot has ruled Bradley out of Liverpool’s next two games and then he will be assessed.

Joe Gomez - out

The versatile defender is sidelined with a recurrence of a hamstring injury.Slot has admitted that Gomez recently underwent the knife and there is hope he can feature again this term.

Tyler Morton - out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder recently had an operation for a shoulder issue.

Cody Gakpo - minor doubt

The forward, who has scored 16 goals this season, has missed the past two games with a knock. Slot has confessed that Liverpool are still unsure Gakpo will be back..