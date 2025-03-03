Anthony Gordon was sent off against Brighton | AFP via Getty Images

Former Everton player Anthony Gordon faces a three-game ban that includes the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool

Sunday proved to be a tough day in Newcastle United’s season as Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final opponents were dealt a hammer blow two weeks out from the final.

Former Liverpool academy player Anthony Gordon was sent off for violet conduct as the Magpies lost 2-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion in the fifth round of the FA Cup at St James’ Park. The ex-Everton forward pushed Seagulls defender Jan Paul van Hecke in the face as the pair battled for a pass over the top of the visiting defence.

It means - subject to any possible appeal - that Gordon will be suspended for the Carabao Cup final against the Reds while he will also miss Premier League games against West Ham United and Brentford.

Sky Sports pundit gives final prediction

Former Crystal Palace and Birmingham City player turned pundit Clinton Morrison was watching the Newcastle fixture on Sky Sports News and believes Liverpool’s chances of lifting the Carabao Cup have dramatically increased following Gordon’s sending off on Sunday afternoon.

Morrison said on Sky Sports News on Sunday afternoon: “That is a huge blow not to have Anthony Gordon. We've seen him many a times, torment so many right backs in the Premier League. I think he's an outstanding player. And he just lost his head in the moment. You can't push anyone like that. You raise your hands, you give the referee, Anthony Taylor, an opportunity to send you out, send you off. And it's disappointing for Gordon, because I do like him as a footballer. And he's going to learn from that.

“But he'll be hurting from that. If you gave Liverpool an 80% chance, you now probably give Liverpool an even bigger chance, like a 95% chance, because you're just looking at it and thinking, you don't have someone who can take you up the pitch, do you? He takes you up the pitch.”

Which other players could miss the final?

Newcastle were without Lewis Hall on Sunday due to an ankle problem while Alexander Isak was subbed off as a pre-cautionary measure. It is not clear how long Hall will be out for while the Magpies are likely to manage Isak’s minutes carefully in the coming weeks. Sven Botman could return in time for the final while Jamaal Lascelles is set to remain out.

For Liverpool, Joe Gomez has undergone surgery on his hamstring and is at risk of missing the rest of the season. Reds boss Arne Slot said in February: "Joe Gomez had surgery for his hamstring injury, so he's out for a long time. He will be back maybe just before the end of the season."

Right-back Conor Bradley has also been ruled out for a few weeks after picking up an injury in the 2-2 Premier League draw with Aston Villa. Slot said last week: "He is out for a few weeks. I cannot tell exactly how many but it is clear that he went off with a muscle injury and that it is going to take a while before he is back."