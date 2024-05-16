The former Liverpool defender believes the club should keep hold of one star this summer.

Glen Johnson believes Liverpool would be ‘bonkers’ to get rid of Darwin Nunez this summer.

The Uruguayan attacker has been a topic of intense debate across the course of the season despite registering 18 goals and 13 assists in all competitions. With Liverpool’s trophy hopes crumbling from March onwards, criticism has come his way for failing at key moments and it’s also sparked some transfer interest from abroad and his form has fizzled out with two goals in his last 11 league games.

Barcelona have been one team linked with a move this summer but with four years left on his current deal - and given he arrived for a fee that could rise up to £85m - there’s no chance of Liverpool parting ways with him for anything other than a heightened fee. Most recently, he fuelled the fire by deleting all of his Liverpool-related posts from his Instagram account which sparked a mini-frenzy on social media.

Speaking to Betfred, Johnson claimed getting rid of Nunez would be a big mistake despite the criticism he’s faced this season. “They can’t let him go. It would be absolutely bonkers. Nobody knows the reason for why he deleted those pictures but for me, as a player and what he does for Liverpool, they can’t let him go. He’s the right age and I know he misses loads, but he creates so many chances for himself.

“People are entitled to their opinion but he’s young and creates loads of chances, so by the law of averages you’re going to miss a lot, but I think what he does for Liverpool is underrated. I like him a lot and players like him don’t come around often, so if they’re prepared to let him go, then they’re going to have to spend around £80 million to find a replacement that’s as good as him. He has to stay.”