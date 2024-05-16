The summer transfer window will soon be open for business and Liverpool are once again being monitored by Saudi Arabia.

Fuel continues to be added to the rumours surrounding Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool, with just one match of the season left before Jurgen Klopp bids farewell and opens up a new chapter at Anfield. Salah is one of three players who are entering the final 12 months of their contracts on Merseyside, and the links with Saudi Arabia remain largely speculated.

However, the Egyptian winger is no longer the only Liverpool player on Pro League’s radar. Saudi Arabia clubs have already poached Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino in the last 12 months, and now they’re after another two Reds stars.

According to The Guardian, Alisson is being targeted alongside Salah by Pro League teams as the division looks to further increase its profile. Last summer, a number of household names made the switch to Saudi Arabia and more could be on their way. The league’s quota for signing foreign players is set to be extended from eight players to ten for next season.

This will open up the scope for clubs to poach more players from the Premier League and other divisions. Following the mammoth £150 million attempt for Salah last summer, all signs point to more money being put on the table this year.

The report claims that Salah remains an ‘obvious target’ for Saudi clubs this window, while Alisson is also ‘of interest’ to several sides. The Liverpool duo are ‘two of the leading targets’ for the upcoming window, while Manchester United’s Casemiro and Raphaël Varane have also been linked.

Liverpool have a predicament with Salah that means they risk losing him for free next year if they don’t cash in sooner rather than later. However, recent reports have claimed that discussions have started over a potential new deal, which could see Salah remain at Anfield.

