Agent confirms Liverpool 'contact' with centre-back who 'will be sold in the summer'

Liverpool are considering their options as they prepare for an interesting summer transfer window.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are on the hunt for new defensive options as they look plug the gaps left by recent injury blows. A number of names have emerged on the transfer rumour mill as the Reds consider making moves this window and in the summer.

Joël Matip may well have played his last game in red, as his contract is due to expire in June and he is not expected to return this season after suffering an ACL injury. Andy Robertson is due back in training at the end of the month but his absence has been heavily felt following his shoulder surgery in October. Further fitness issues with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas have spread Jurgen Klopp's backline pretty thin, so naturally, Liverpool are turning to the transfer market for back-up.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The current Premier League leaders have been linked with Feyenoord centre-back David Hancko and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be showing interest as well. The Slovakia international's agent recently confirmed his client is receiving attention from these two clubs.

"As an agency, we are in contact not only with these two clubs, but also with others who are looking into David's situation," FairSport International's Branislav Jašurek told TN.cz.

Hancko's agent believes there is an '80-90 percent' chance that he will stay with Feyenoord beyond the January window as the Rotterdam outfit push for Champions League qualification at the end of the season. However, Jašurek also revealed that the 'people at Feyenoord know' Hancko 'will be sold in the summer'.

"It would have to be one of the big clubs," he expanded. "He [Hancko] will certainly not go from Feyenoord, which is going to play in the Champions League [next season], to a club that will play in the bottom half of the Premier League. If he transfers, it will definitely be great because he will transfer to a big club."

Advertisement

Advertisement