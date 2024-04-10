Liverpool target Viktor Gyökeres has been in sensational form this season but he could exit after just one season in Portugal - according to his agent.

The reports coming out of Sporting are that interest in manager Ruben Amorim could spell trouble for the Swedish forward’s future at the club. Amorim is being heavily targeted by a crop of Europe’s elite, including Chelsea, Barcelona and Liverpool.

While nothing is official yet, the reports of a move to replace Jurgen Klopp are strong and it looks like a potential destination. If he does depart then it could see the impressive 25-year-old follow him. This was hinted at by his agent Hasan Cetinkaya who has claimed that he chose Sporting for his player because Amorim is ‘another level of coach’ and has claimed he could follow him out of the door this summer if he signs on elsewhere.

Speaking to A Bola, he said: “I’m not surprised that Rúben is being linked with Liverpool, it’s normal, his work is of a high standard, it’s what clubs are looking for,” he said. “If Ruben Amorim leaves at the end of the season, it will be very difficult for Viktor to stay at Sporting. Amorim was the only reason he came — there was EIGHT better proposals but I brought him here because Amorim is another level of a coach.

“It’s a huge amount of money [€100 M], only available to the biggest clubs, but I have several top clubs interested in Viktor. I can’t, of course, name any clubs, but they’re top clubs, some in the Premier League, but not only that,” he added.

The former Coventry attacker lit up the Championship last season as he won the league’s best player award after 22 goals and 12 assists. He signed for a fee just over £20m (€24m) but he now has a release clause of around €100 million. Currently, he is justifying the figure with an incredible 36 goals and 15 assists in just 42 games in all competitions.

Starting as the main striker in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system, he is often flanked by wide midfielders and two attacking midfielders that have given him plenty of support across the season. However, his ability to score on his own and fashion chances out of nothing is what elevates his reputation, as well as being extremely sharp, technically strong and capable off both feet.